Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
FESTIVE: We asked our readers to settle the debate, when should you put the Christmas tree?
FESTIVE: We asked our readers to settle the debate, when should you put the Christmas tree?
News

To tree or not to tree: Christmas tree debate rages on

Adam Daunt
2nd Dec 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TO PUT up, or not put the Christmas tree before the week of Christmas? The eternal debate comes around each festive season and we asked our readers for their opinions.

With Christmas puddings and decorations appearing earlier every year, the debate around whether Christmas trees should appear four weeks before Christmas trundles on.

Our readers are all for the Christmas cheer and getting into the festive spirit after all that 2020 has thrown at us.

Brooke Smith said that no one could be judged over Christmas due to the happiness it brings people.

"Christmas brings happiness and happy memories of past times so no one should judge when you want to do yours on 1st December. I do mine earlier cause it reminds me of good times with my nan," Ms Smith said.

Lyn Vidler said that after a year which has thrown a pandemic, flood and droughts our way, we deserve to do whatever makes us happy.

"After the year we have had, if putting up your Christmas tree now brightens your day, go for it," Ms Vidler said.

Ben Griffin encouraged all the Northern Rivers residents to get into the holiday spirit this year.

"If anything, the world needs lots of Christmas cheer this year because of COVID-19, so I encourage everyone to get into the Christmas Spirit and go all out," Mr Griffin said.

ballina byron bay christmas christmas 2020 christmas traditions christmas trees lismore lismore cbd
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        5 quirky Northern Rivers presents

        Premium Content 5 quirky Northern Rivers presents

        News THIS year, more than ever, it is important to support local businesses, so we have come up with a list of quirky gifts that you will only find in this region.

        ‘Serendipitous’ sibling act brings live music to Eltham Gallery

        Premium Content ‘Serendipitous’ sibling act brings live music to Eltham...

        News A Lismore sibling duo is debuting their musical showcase at Eltham Village...

        Byron Bay brands combine in architecture award win

        Premium Content Byron Bay brands combine in architecture award win

        News TWO popular Byron Bay companies have combined to take out a prestigious state...

        SBS food journey samples some of our region’s top nosh

        Premium Content SBS food journey samples some of our region’s top nosh

        News FIVE-PART series promises to take viewers on a journey to some of the best...