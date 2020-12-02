To tree or not to tree: Christmas tree debate rages on

FESTIVE: We asked our readers to settle the debate, when should you put the Christmas tree?

TO PUT up, or not put the Christmas tree before the week of Christmas? The eternal debate comes around each festive season and we asked our readers for their opinions.

With Christmas puddings and decorations appearing earlier every year, the debate around whether Christmas trees should appear four weeks before Christmas trundles on.

Our readers are all for the Christmas cheer and getting into the festive spirit after all that 2020 has thrown at us.

Brooke Smith said that no one could be judged over Christmas due to the happiness it brings people.

"Christmas brings happiness and happy memories of past times so no one should judge when you want to do yours on 1st December. I do mine earlier cause it reminds me of good times with my nan," Ms Smith said.

Lyn Vidler said that after a year which has thrown a pandemic, flood and droughts our way, we deserve to do whatever makes us happy.

"After the year we have had, if putting up your Christmas tree now brightens your day, go for it," Ms Vidler said.

Ben Griffin encouraged all the Northern Rivers residents to get into the holiday spirit this year.

"If anything, the world needs lots of Christmas cheer this year because of COVID-19, so I encourage everyone to get into the Christmas Spirit and go all out," Mr Griffin said.