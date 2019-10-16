To feed or not to feed? What's best for our native birds?

Should we really feed native birds such as lorikeets?

YOU can head to the Cherry Street Sports Club in Ballina on October 17 to learn about birds in the inaugural Ballina Science in the Pub event.

Northern Rivers Science Hub, which is collaboration of educators, volunteers and science professionals, is bringing its well-loved Lismore-based science engagement event to Ballina.

Professor Darryl Jones, based at Griffith University, will discuss the topic of humans feeding birds: To feed or not to feed?

Professor Jones is an urban ecology expert and he's a passionate bird feeder.

He is particularly interested in the way that people interact with nature including how urbanisation affects wildlife, the conflicts we have with certain species - magpies, crows, brush-turkeys - and most recently, the highly controversial topic of wild bird feeding.

He has recently published two books on this topic: The Birds At My Table (2018) and Feeding The Birds At Your Table (2019).

Jones draws on an impressive knowledge of the latest scientific findings as well as his own personal knowledge, to reflect and explain the modern practice of bird feeding.

The Science in the Pub events aim to present both scientific research and on-ground action.

Local expert birder Jan Olley from Byron Bird Buddies will share her 20 years experience to help participants understand the private lives of some local birds.

She'll introduce opportunities to become citizen scientists and share some of the great resources available to help you get to know Ballina's birds.

The event will be held at 5.30pm for 6pm.