Woman’s honeytrap horribly backfires

Model Sophia was chosen as the bait fro the honeytrap.

Model Sophia was chosen as the bait fro the honeytrap.

A GIRLFRIEND who was convinced her boyfriend was about to propose set an alleged honeytrap to test him - and it appears to have backfired in the most spectacular way.

Appearing on the YouTube channel To Catch A Cheater, the unnamed woman claims her partner had been acting "strange" and wanted to get to the bottom of his distant behaviour.

According to the blonde woman - who claims to be the heir to Nestle's Candy Shop, she "saw his search history and there was a ring".

Model Sophia was chosen as the bait fro the honeytrap.

"I think he's acting strange because he's going to propose to me," she said.

"My family never really approved of him. I want to hopefully prove them wrong."

After this meeting, the organisers of the supposed trap, who boast more than 2.6 million YouTube subscribers, sent a model called Sofia to flirt with the unsuspecting man as he took a break in a cafe after work, The Sun reported.

The worried girlfriend watched on as her man lets the model to sit down and then begins flirting and swapping Instagram accounts.

Instead of snaring the boyfriend, Sophia was introduced to his girlfriend.

Much to her horror, the woman's "cheating" boyfriend even has a short dance with the model.

But the suspicious girlfriend is reassured when her partner tells the impostor that he's in a relationship.

However, things took a dark twist when it emerges that the "girlfriend" he mentioned isn't the one watching.

The video, which has been viewed almost 250,000 times, then jumps forward to his "girlfriend" arriving at the cafe as the watching woman behind-the-scenes shouts "Who is that?"

The tearful girl realises his other woman is pregnant.

She confront the cheater in an angry phone call.

And just when this bizarre love triangle can't seem to get any worse, it is then revealed that the pair have actually been dating for two years and his "real" girlfriend claims she is pregnant.

Unsurprisingly, the suspicious girlfriend breaks down in tears as she realises her partner has been leading a double life and the video ends with her confronting him.

His grovelling apologies are dismissed as she tells him, "You don't even sound sorry" and ends with a bombshell of her own.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and has been reproduced with permission.