Swim Champion Ariarne Titmus training at the Australian Women's 200m freestyle and relay camp at St Andrews Aquatic Centre on the Sunshine Coast. recently Photo Lachie Millard
Swimming

Titmus declares: I’d have been guilty to win

by Andrew Dawson
27th Mar 2020 7:45 AM
World swimming champion Ariarne Titmus would have been guilty had she gained an advantage from the coronavirus crisis if the Tokyo Olympic Games had gone ahead in July.

Titmus, who recently declared USA swim great Katie Ledecky favourite for their next clash despite upsetting her at last year's world championships, said it was fair the Tokyo Games had been postponed 12 months.

At a time when Titmus was in full scale training this month, swimmers from other parts of the world had been in lockdown.

"You have to make sure the Olympics is a fair competition,'' the 400m freestyle world titleholder said.

 

Ariarne Titmus dives in at the Australian Women's 200m freestyle and relay camp at St Andrews Aquatic Centre on the Sunshine Coast recently. Photo Lachie Millard
Titmus said she would have been guilty if she had had more training time than the peers she was lining up against at a 2020 Games.

"Can you imagine you have to race someone and you have had an extra month of training.

"It would be unfair. This (postponing the Games) is the right choice.''

Titmus said up until a few days ago she "knew I wanted to be at the Games, I knew I had goals I wanted to achieve'' but she had quickly accepted "there is going to be a next year for us''.

Titmus, a St Peters Lutheran College alumni, is from the powerhouse St Peters Western Club which has risen to No. 1 senior and junior club under head coach Dean Boxall and fellow coaches.

 

