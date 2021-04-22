Title honours will be battled trackside on Saturday night

SPEED DEMON: Jordan Biviano is one of the contenders for honours in the Production Sedan Lismore Track Championship on April 24, 2021, at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway. Photo: Tony Powell.

Motorsports fans will be on the edge of their seats when one of the most important meetings of the season gets underway this Saturday night, April 24, at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway.

After a whirlwind season, these races will define who takes out the Lismore Track Championship honours and, excitingly, there’s some exceedingly close scores.

That means a number of drivers are still in contention from the respective divisions to ensure it all goes down to the season finale.

Promoter David Lander said it’s a night a superlative speedway action which should not be missed.

“That’s what makes this meeting so interesting because our divisions still have to battle it out for track title honours,” he said.

“And the V8 Dirt Modifieds still have to decide their Mr Modified Series with the final also set for this meeting.”

Those in the know reckon one driver with a hand on the Mr Modified series trophy is Mitch Randall who raced to an impressive victory in the opening round on Boxing Night (December 26, 2020).

But round one runner-up Andrew Pezzutti and third-placed Mark Robinson aren't giving up the fight and still have a chance to wrench the title from Randall’s grasp.

According to point scores provided, the closest battle for the Lismore track title looms in the Wingless Sprintcar division and serves as an example of just how ultra competitive this section really is, with only 15 points between championship leader Jacob Jolley (1195 points) and closest pursuer Trent Martin (1180).

It looks like a three way clash between Jolley and Martin as Seiton Young is 325 points (870) is three hundred and twenty-five points adrift in third.

Plus fans will love that 485 points covers the top seven in the current Wingless standings ensuring the final top 10 finishing positions are far from being resolved.

The Street Stock title is breathtakingly close with only 20 points between the top two in the standings, Adam Grill (1120) and Wayne Arthur (1100).

Even more incredible, is only 25 points overall separates the top three, with Luke Gray (1095) in third.

In Junior Sedans, it’s a battle between Jacob Waller and the Santin brother and sister racing duo, Jaiden and Sophie Santin.

In recent weeks no more than 70 points separated the top three, ensuring a battle to the finish line in this weekend’s feature race.

There is also a close tussle for top honours in the AMCA Nationals with latest standings revealing only 60 points separating current championship leader Darren Miller (740) and Paul Reeves (680), who have sped off from third placegetter Mark Taylor who is 185 points behind Reeves.

Production Sedans’ season standings are currently led by Matthew Layton (1035) who enjoys a 30 point buffer to Jordan Biviano (1005), while Myles White (935) is 100 points adrift of the leader back in third.

A late addition to the big variety program will be the appearance of the old style bash and crash stockcars as a group are travelling down from Brisbane especially for the Lismore fixture and are certain to put on a show for the fans.

Originally published as Title honours will be battled trackside on Saturday night