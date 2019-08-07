Titans veteran calls time on decorated career

GOLD Coast Titans fullback Michael Gordon has confirmed he will call time on his decorated 14-year NRL career at season's end.

Gordon, an exceptional role model on and off the field, has played 257 games across stints at Penrith, Cronulla, Parramatta, the Roosters and Gold Coast, chalking up 92 tries and 677 goals along the way. He also represented NSW at State of Origin level in 2010.

His goalkicking has perhaps been his most renowned asset, owning an 81.27 per cent success rate.

The 35-year-old joined the Titans in 2018 and was nominated as a finalist for this year's Ken Stephens Medal for his work in the community.

Gordon suffered a hamstring injury in Gold Coast's big loss to the Roosters on Sunday but is expected to be fit in time to return for a few last games on the first grade stage before the year is out.

Gordon has been solid for the Titans since linking with the club. Picture: Getty Images

A Tweed Coast Raiders junior, he was delighted to complete a full circle and finish his professional career in his hometown region.

"I have been very fortunate to have enjoyed the career that I have, to have played at some wonderful clubs, and to have shared time with wonderful friends and teammates over the past 14 seasons," Gordon said in a club statement.

"I am very proud to be a Titan and very grateful to the Gold Coast for giving me the chance to finish my career by representing the region I started with as an under-7 with the Tweed Coast Raiders many years ago.

"I am also very thankful to the Titans fans and my teammates for supporting me over the past two years, and I'm similarly thankful to all the guys I played alongside and the fans that supported me at my other clubs over the years.

"I am excited about the road ahead of me in life after football, and also excited for the bright future ahead for the Gold Coast Titans."

Gordon's influence has also been important off the field. Picture: Gold Coast Titans

Live stream the 2019 NRL Telstra Premiership on KAYO SPORTS. Every game of every round live & anytime on your TV or favourite device. Get your 14 day free trial >

Titans head of performance and culture Mal Meninga added: "The mark of a successful career is longevity, and the fact that Michael was able to play more than 250 games for five clubs despite some very serious injuries tells you a lot about his tenacity and resilience.

"There is no doubt he would have played 300 NRL games were it not for those injuries, and to still be contributing on the field the way he has this season at 35 years of age is a real credit to him.

"Michael is a very skilful player, but most importantly he is a quality human being. He has dedicated himself to his community and charity work, and set a benchmark for every player in the game to follow.

"He is a credit to the rugby league community, and hopefully we will see him involved with the Titans for many years to come."