Titans switch their focus to UK rugby league tour

ALL SMILES: The Northern Rivers under-16 team celebrate winning the Andrew Johns Cup in Mudgee at the weekend. Contributed

NINE players from the winning Northern Rivers under-16 Andrew Johns Cup team have been selected in the NSW Country rugby league team.

The NSW Country U16s will be joined by an U18s team and will play three games on tour in the UK later this year.

Ballina centre Rowan Mansfield was a stand-out during the competition and has been picked on the wing.

Northern Rivers went through the competition undefeated with an 18-6 win over the Western Rams in the final at Mudgee on Saturday.

Other players picked in the team come from Cudgen, Murwillumbah and Tweed Heads.

They were centre Reef Sommerville, five-eighth Riley Lack, halfback Thomas Weaver, hooker Oskar Bryant, front-rower Jack Cullen and second-rower Ryan Foran.

Noah Johannssen and Keegan Pace have also earned a spot on the bench.

Marist Brothers winger Jake Coleman was a big part of the Northern Rivers side along with Ballina second rower Nicholas Troy.

Other players from Ballina, Casino and Kyogle included Matthew Avery, Jack Kunhell, Henry Lee, Damian Wilson and Logan Smith.

The Titans had a squad of 25, with a strong contingent from Tweed teams Cudgen and Murwillumbah.

"They're all quality footballers and some of the kids that missed out would walk straight into other teams,” coach Shaun Davison said.