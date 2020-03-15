Menu
Northern Rivers Titans played the North Coast Bulldogs in the representative rugby league round on Saturday. Photo Matt Deans
Sport

Titans pile on the points at country championships

Mitchell Craig
15th Mar 2020 2:49 PM
NORTHERN Rivers Titans under-23s remained unbeaten in the NSW Country Championships after a 34-10 win over the North Coast Bulldogs at Coffs Harbour on Saturday.

Casino front-rower Nick Morrissey put the icing on the cake in the final minute when he bulldozed his way over from 20 metres out.

Only a few minutes earlier halfback Harry Fitzhugh grubbered a kick through to himself to score while Tweed Coast winger Daryl Brooks finished the game with a try-scoring double.

Brooks scored a hat-trick when Northern Rivers had a 32-6 win over the Greater Northern Tigers at Lismore the previous week.

There was a reshuffle in the side this week with Kel Sheather moving to hooker while Zac Beecher played centre.

Lock Kyle Kennedy was powerful in his surges and will be looking to make the NSW Country team again this year.

He was part of the squad who toured Papua New Guinea in October.

In other games Saturday, Northern Rivers was forced to settle for a 26-all draw against the Bulldogs in the under-18s Laurie Daley Cup.

The Titans led 20-12 at half-time before the Bulldogs struck back with three quick tries in the second.

A late try to Keegan Pace gave the Titans hope before a Thomas Weaver penalty goal locked up the scores.

In the Under 16s Andrew Johns Cup match the Titans held on for a 20-18 win.

It finished four tries apiece, with the boot of Michael Roberts proving the difference after a hard fought, end to end match.

andrew johns cup laurie daley cup northern rivers titans nsw rugby league
Lismore Northern Star

