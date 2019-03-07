Titans leading the way ahead of Lismore rep round

YOUNG TALENT: Ballina centre Rowan Mansfield playing for the Northern Rivers Titans last weekend.

YOUNG TALENT: Ballina centre Rowan Mansfield playing for the Northern Rivers Titans last weekend. Amy Blanch

NORTHERN Rivers will be out to win a fourth straight game this weekend after a string of dominant performances in the Andrew Johns Cup (under-16) Country Rugby League competition.

They will run out in Gold Coast Titans colours for the first time on the Northern Rivers against Central Coast at Crozier Field, Lismore on Saturday.

The team have been playing as the Titans this season after Northern Rivers agreed to a formal partnership with the NRL club in August.

Northern Rivers is coming off a 52-0 win over Parramatta before they smashed North Coast 50-0 at Grafton last weekend and currently lead the Northern pool.

Ballina centre Rowan Mansfield is in the team and has scored tries in all three games.

He has been joined by Seagulls teammates Logan Smith and Nicholas Troy.

Casino's Matthew Avery plays on the wing while Marist Brothers have Jake Coleman on the other wing with Henry Lee on the bench.

Kyogle has Damian Wilson and Jack Kunhell on the bench.

South Grafton Rebels junior Jordan Gallagher has been another key cog for the Titans so far

this season, with the playmaker coming off the bench in a utility role.

"He is our Mr Fix-It,” coach Shaun Davison said.

"He is a great footballer, it doesn't matter where you put him on the field, you know he will fill the role.”

The CRL Representative Season expands this weekend with the men's Under-23's and Women's Country Championships kicking-off alongside the of the Andrew Johns and Laurie Daley (Under-18) Cup.

The Under-23's concept enters its third year, with Northern Rivers aiming to claim back-to-back titles after defeating Monaro in last year's final.

The continuted growth of women's participation across Regional NSW has led to the introduction of tackle into the Country Championships for the first time.

Games start from 10.30am with the main scheduled for 2.30pm.