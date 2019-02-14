Titans stars dropping their pants for a reason

The two Jais will be running in their undies. (Peter Wallis)

These are the NRL players getting their pants off for a good cause this summer.

Gold Coast Titans forwards Jai Arrow and Jai Whitbread have signed up for the Cupid's Undie Run on the Gold Coast this weekend.

The pants-free fun run is in support of the Children's Tumour Foundation which helps families suffering from Neurofibromatosis, a condition which causes tumours to grow on nerve endings.

After an off-season littered with scandals, it is refreshing to see NRL players doing good in the community.

Whitbread, a rising star at the Titans, said he jumped at the opportunity to support the charity.

"I became an ambassador for the Cupid's Undie Run," he said.

"I was more than happy to jump on board. Once getting involved, I could see it's a big push for a great cause. The people behind the charity are amazing.

"I'm a little bit nervous, it will be a bit of a sight for bystanders.

"The boys are ripping into me but it's all good banter. It's all for a good cause so I'm happy to jump in."

Whitbread roped his good friend and namesake, Queensland Origin forward Arrow into the run as well.

The Titans will hit the field for the first time this year in a pre-season trial match against the North Queensland Cowboys on Saturday week.

Whitbread, who made his NRL debut last year, said he would be available for the trial despite suffering a broken finger at training last week.

"It's just a little fracture," he said.

"I won't be sidelined. I've been training as per usual so it's all good.

"(My debut) was the best day of my life so far. It was the highlight of my year, for sure.

"It makes me so much hungrier to do anything I can to be available for selection and hopefully play more NRL footy."

