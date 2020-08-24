LIVESTREAMING: 25 matches to watch live right here

The girls take centre stage in our livestreaming sport schedule this week with the final of the state's premier schoolgirl rugby league competition, the Titans Cup, being brought to you live on Wednesday.

Gold Coast power house league school Keebra Park will face off against Brisbane's Marsden High at 2pm.

Clashes with the Langer Trophy and Payne Cup events, the top level schoolboy tournaments in Southeast and North Queensland, had meant the early rounds of the girls' competition were only available on replay on the site.

But News Corp executive editor digital, Bryce Johns, said organisers of the event, the Gold Coast Titans, had moved swiftly to make sure the final could be streamed.

''We are grateful to them and very proud to have the girls' final live this week for the first time, particularly with Covid-19 meaning some parents will struggle to watch.''

Titans Development Manager Darren Robb said the regular competition was postponed in term 2 because of Covid-19 and getting something off the ground had been their priority from then.

"This year's competition has been different to organise,'' Mr Robb said. "Once we knew the regular competition would not be proceeding, we were looking forward to the eventual return to sport for both schools and clubs.''

He said Matt O'Hanlon from the Queensland Secondary Schools Rugby League had been key in helping plan B.

The emergence of a Covid-19 cluster in the last week had not threatened the event.

"The competition is set up to be hosted at schools under their own Covid Safety Plans," he said. "It's up to the schools to decide whether they want to allow spectators into their venue.''

He praised our livestreaming initiative.

It's a big week for league on the streaming front.

As well as the girls' final, we'll stream the Titans division one boys' final on Wednesday (1pm, also Keebra and Marsden) and will replay the boys division two final on Thursday.

It's also the final round of the Langer and Payne events later on Wednesday with semi-finals spots on the line.

To round things out on Friday, we'll stream the finals of the Rockhampton schoolboy league comp, the C grade final at 4.30pm, Bs at 6pm and the A grade final at 7.30.

FULL LIST OF STREAMS THIS WEEK:

Monday

Water polo, Polo 5s, women (6-8pm): AHS Open (white) v MVBs (blue), The Magpies (white) v UQ Gold (blue), Warriors (white) v Moby Chicks (blue), Barra (white) v Polo Bears (blue).

Tuesday

Rugby league, Payne Cup (NQ): St Brendan's College v The Cathedral College (Cowboy's Challenge 4pm, Payne Cup 5pm).

Wednesday

Rugby league

Titans Cup finals: Open boys' div 1, Keebra Park v Marsden 1pm. Open girls final, Keebra Park v Marsden 2pm. Open boys' div 2 final between Keebra Park 2 v Chisholm will be filmed and put up as replay-only, on Thursday.

Langer Trophy: Marsden v PBC (Walters Cup 3pm, Langer Trophy 4pm); St Mary's v Keebra Park (Walters: 3pm, Langer 4pm), Ipswich v Wavell (Walters 3pm, Langer 4pm).

Payne Cup: Kirwan SHS v Ignatius Park College (Cowboys Challenge 3.45m, Aaron Payne Cup 4.45m); Mackay SHS v St Pat's Mackay (Cowboys 4.30pm, Payne 5.45pm).

Friday

Rugby league, Rockhampton schools finals. Teams to be confirmed: Open C 4.30pm, Open B 6pm, Open A 7.30pm.

Saturday

Basketball, Queensland State League: Brisbane Capitals v Northside Wizards (women 5pm, men 7pm).

+Sports wanting to talk through livestreaming options should email Bryce.johns@news.com.au

