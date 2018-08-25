Titanic talent in Seagulls five-eighth

Ballina five-eighth Kel Sheather is a key play for the Seagulls in the NRRRL finals

Ballina five-eighth Kel Sheather is a key play for the Seagulls in the NRRRL finals Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

TEENAGE sensation Kel Sheather has made his mark in the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League this season and could be the difference in the major semi-final tomorrow.

The 19-year-old, pictured, won a premiership with Ballina on the wing last year but was always destined to move back into the halves.

He already has an impressive CV, having played Tweed Seagulls Under-20s this season where he is under contract with the Gold Coast Titans' high performance program.

He has trained with the Titans' top squad and is now under contract.

The Seagulls have gone from strength to strength and they will take on Tweed Coast in the NRRRL major semi-final at Les Burger Field, Cabarita, tomorrow.

"I'm a lot more confident this season and the guys in the team have been really good to me,” Sheather said.

"I was still in Under-18s last year so when I came up I just played where they needed to fill a gap.

"It's a really experienced team but they don't mind letting me tell them where I want them on the field.

"I was a bit nervous at first but they told me that was what they want from me.”

The Seagulls have not lost a game since he came back in June and were the only team to beat Tweed Coast in the competition rounds.

The clash between Sheather and Raiders teenage halfback Tahne Robinson will be worth the price of admission with the pair the most promising young playmakers in the competition.

Robinson is a Casino junior and played first grade there last season but has gone up a gear behind a dominant monster pack of forwards.

"We played all our junior footy against each other and he's pretty quick off the mark,” Sheather said.

"He might only be a little fella but he's strong and a really deceptive player.

"Tweed Coast are the best team we've played this season by a long way but we really want that home grand final.

"It's massive for the club and we're all local juniors so we want to play it at home.”

Kick-off is 2.45pm.

In the minor semi, Cudgen host Murwillumbah at Ned Byrne Field, Kingscliff, today.

In other major semi-finals, Marist Brothers will look to keep their unbeaten run in tact when they take on Cudgen in reserve grade at 1.10pm.

Ballina is aiming for a third straight grand final appearance in Under-18s and take on Cudgen at 11.45.am.

And Byron Bay takes on Marist Brothers in the women's league tag at 10.30am.

In other minor semis, Casino plays Murwillumbah in reserve grade; Tweed Coast takes on Lower Clarence in the Under-18s; and Ballina plays the Raiders in women's league tag.

RUN-ON TEAMS

Ballina: Fullback Alex Grant; wingers Liam Anderson, Rhys Riches; centres Dan Gibson, Oliver Regan; five-eighth Kel Sheather; halfback Jess Perry; props Dylan Montgomery, Phil Crosby; hooker Andrew Battese; second-rowers Anthony Colman, Justin Shillingsworth; lock Michael Dwane.

Tweed Coast: Fullback Guy Lanston; wingers Daryl Brooks, Justin King; centres Drew Lanston, Jack O'Brien; five-eighth Tahne Robinson; halfback Jared de Thierry; props Luke Campbell, Daniel Ross; hooker Dan Willoughby; second-rowers Kalani Hensby, Corey Blair; lock Jamie Donaldson.

Cudgen

Fullback Shannon Walker; wingers Connah Mills, Ben O'Gorman; centres Luke Dumas, Todd Seymour; five-eighth Jake Sands; halfback Jacob Grant; props James Ryan, Tim James; second-rowers Josh Sleba Connor Ziebell; lock Elliott Munnelly. Bench: Mark O'Grady, Osian Phillips, Kahill Delapicca, Shannon Green.

Murwillumbah

Fullback Adam Walker; wingers Jack Bishop, Theo Da Pioan; centres Caleb Howell, Jake Vickery; five-eighth Sam O'Dea; halfback Wayde Kelly; props Remi Vignau, Andrew Barnes; hooker Joe Besgrove; second- rowers Jonty Van Der Schuer Keelan Biltoft; lock Wade Riley. Bench: Hadrien Dominque, Dylan Nash, Travis Barry, Zac Mitchell.