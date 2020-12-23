Tis’ the season to be sorry – How to avoid an ER Christmas

TIS THE SEASON: Be safe not sorry this festive season, look after your family, friends and yourself.

TIS THE SEASON: Be safe not sorry this festive season, look after your family, friends and yourself.

ENDING up in your local hospital emergency department should not be on your Christmas wish list.

But too many people still find themselves in the back of an ambulance when they should be celebrating with those they love.

Hospital admissions for trauma can increase by up to 25 per cent this time of year.

NSW Health said as families break their regular habits for the holidays, it is often a momentary lapse of concentration that results in people being hurt or injured.

Falling off chairs and ladders while decorating for Christmas, eye injuries, poisoning and bites are high on the list of reasons many land in hospital.

Here’s how to have a safe and happy festive season:

1. COVID-19 – If you feel unwell, forget going out or having people over. Show your love by getting tested and quarantine.

2. Alcohol – Yeah, we know you know you should keep it nice. So drink a glass of water for every serve of spirits, wine or beer. Assign a designated driver. Take they keys from your mate who’s had too much. Be careful of that hidden booze in the trifle.

3. Carving the turkey – Don’t try to carve the turkey, ham (or anything) if you’d had a few drinks or have sticky hands from slicing avocado or making gravy. It can only end in tears – and stitches.

4. Food poisoning – You’d be surprised how many people leave seafood out in the sun over Christmas lunch. Refrigerate leftovers. Put all scraps in the green bin.

5. Kids – Keep an eye on the kids of all ages. particularly at the beach or around the pool.

6. Trauma – Wear the right gear such as a seatbelt when driving, a crash helmet when mountain biking, life jackets when water skiing or boating and take care when trying out your niece’s new skateboard. Ouch.

7. Sunstroke & Sunburn – Slip, slop, slap, wear a hat. Stay hydrated. Look after the little ones too.

8. Mental health – Loneliness and depression can cause people to feel worse and make poor decisions at this time of year. If you are concerned for your own or the mental health of someone else then make the call to Lifeline 13 11 14 or if it’s an emergency Triple-0.

9. Be Kind – It’s been a tough year on so many levels. Be kind. To your family – even your irritating brother in law – your friends, the person serving you at the shop and yourself.