Tis the season for birds and birdwatching

GET your phone ready and your eyes peeled ahead of National Bird Week.

Lismore City Council is encouraging the community to get involved in this year's Aussie Backyard Bird Count by simply downloading the app and starting to count.

The council's environmental strategies officer Wendy Neilan said council was supporting the annual bird count to help deliver its Biodiversity Management Strategy.

"The count will give us an accurate understanding of what birds are found where. This will allow us to better manage and preserve habitats for these species now and into the future," she said.

"It is also fun and easy for people, and it's a great way to get out and enjoy spring while learning about our local bird life.

"Spring it a great time as the warmer weather means birds are starting to re-appear from the winter hideaways which is why BirdLife Australia is predicting a record-breaking count in one of Australia's largest citizen science projects.

Ms Neilan said spring also means the birth of many new birds, and data from the Aussie Backyard Bird Count will help BirdLife Australia keep an eye on bird populations across the Northern Rivers and the country.

"You can take part anywhere, not just backyards. Do a count in your local park, botanical gardens, or schoolyard - anywhere you might see birds," she said.

"You can do as many 20-minute counts as you like. Don't worry if you don't know all the birds. The Aussie Bird Count app contains a field guide to look up birds."

The count runs from October 21 to 27.

The national total will be updated in real time, and the app allows you to see which species are being counted in your local area.

For those who don't use "smart" devices or prefer to submit their counts later there is a printable form available on the Aussie Bird Count website www.aussiebirdcount.org.au.

For events and activities during National Bird Week visit aussiebirdcount.org.au.