Tips to winning a yabbie race

The yabby races have been running for eight years at Shaw Bay Hotel in Ballina. Bill Mcinerney

THERE'S a few things that can help a yabby win a race: "you don't want him too tired or too cold but you also don't want the track too hot because they are very sensitive”, says Bill Mcinerney who runs the annual yabby races in Ballina.

"A couple of years ago we had the Black Caviar of yabbies, a big one, but he didn't go anywhere because he got heat stroke,” Mr Mcinerney said.

At 2pm on Saturday at Shaw's Bay Hotel, Pelicans on Posties hosted its 8th annual fundraiser to support Biala Special School's development.

This year it drew a crowd of 400 and hoped to raise up to $2000.

Organisers decided to race crabs too.

"We auction the yabbies off one at a time and Biala receive 20per cent of the kitty from each race,” Mr Mcinerney said.

"The winner gets 50 per cent, second place gets 20 per cent and third 10 per cent.

"It's all about having fun, getting your family down here; the kids love it and we enjoy doing it.”

The first of five races was at 2pm andthe fifth race was the main race that involved the winner of each heat.

"We have a ring set up out the back, starting boxes and we have a board which gives people an idea of the yabbies' past performances, so they get odds on them. Not that we take bets on them,” Mr Mcinerney said.

"Some people come back each year, they camp here, they want to bring their kids here and have a bit of fun.”

Mr Mcinerney said after the race the yabbies were given to Ballina High School for its marine studies program.

"They use them to increase their gene pool so it's a win win for everyone,” he said.