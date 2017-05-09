Tips to beat NAPLAN stress

The NAPLAN tests are seen as not being helpful by one lobby group.

SOME Northern Rivers school kids say they "have fun" doing the tests.

But some children fear they will be "held back a year" due to mixed messages they receive around the importance of NAPLAN, University of Queensland's School of Education Dr Angelique Howell said.

Dr Howell said there is a lack of clear and consistent information from adults about NAPLAN's purpose and this "combined with the differences between the NAPLAN testing environment and everyday school life, can lead some children think of NAPLAN as high-stakes".

"Some children have self-reported their worries that they don't want to fail, fear they might be held back a year or judged as being stupid," Dr Howell said.

"Parents and schools should work together to be consistent in communicating that NAPLAN is a test for the Government to see how children across Australia are doing in learning certain skills, and that there are no consequences for children if they don't do well," she said.

Students in years 3, 5, 7 and 9 will sit the annual NAPLAN tests in reading, writing and numeracy from Tuesday May 9.

Tips on what parents and teachers should do and say to children about NAPLAN:

- It doesn't tell them about how they're going with everything in literacy and numeracy and all subjects, just some things.

- Encourage them to ask questions, they can know why they are doing the test and what its purpose is.

- The layout of the classroom they do the test in will be different to their everyday classroom (explain desks will be separated and no talking is allowed) but they will go back to normal classroom settings after the tests.

- Everyone does the same test so the government can see how everyone is going with learning.

- Most importantly, there are no consequences for how they perform in the tests.