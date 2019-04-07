Tips for the oldest and youngest road users

ROADS and Maritime Services will hold two road safety workshops in Tenterfield this month.

Roads and Maritime Acting Director Northern Vicky Sisson said the first workshop, aimed at helping older road users learn about changes to licensing rules, will be held on Tuesday April 16 from 9.30am to 11.30am.

"The Older Road Users workshop will provide information and tips to improve safety for older drivers when they're out and about, on or near roads,” Ms Sisson said.

"Information and checklists will be provided for all road users, whether they drive, ride, walk, catch public transport, use a mobility scooter, or a combination of these.”

Ms Sisson said the second workshop will support parents and supervisors of learner drivers to be effective teachers and will also be held on Tuesday April 16, from 6pm to 8pm.

"The Helping Learner Drivers Become Safer Drivers workshop includes information about licence conditions for learner and P-plate drivers, tips for using the learner driver log book and the importance of providing constructive feedback,” Ms Sisson said.

"Parents and supervisors play a vital role in helping young drivers gain the experience they need to be safe on the roads.

"This workshop has been developed to help them teach these skills with confidence and ultimately make the journey from L-plater to P-plater safer for all road users.”

These workshops are being run by Roads and Maritime at the Tenterfield Bowling Club, corner of Molesworth and Scott Street, Tenterfield.

Bookings are essential and can be made by calling 02 6764 6623 or emailing roadsafety@joblinkplus.com.au.

For more information on both workshops visit www.rms.nsw.gov.au/roads/licence/driver/learner/supervising-a-learner.html or roadsafety.transport.nsw.gov.au/stayingsafe/ontheroad-65plus