Tip set to reopen after destructive fire

REVOLVE REVIVED: Lismore City Council has announced it hopes to have the front half of the facility open after it closed due to fire on August 11. Revolve is located within the Lismore Recycling & Recovery Centre on Wyrallah Rd, sells a range of second-hand goods, promoting reuse and keeping them out of landfill Alison Paterson

TWELVE days after a fire ripped through the Lismore Recycling & Recovery Centre, the council has announced residents will soon be able to access the site.

On Friday morning Lismore City Council confirmed the site would open next week - although the exact date is yet to be confirmed.

Outgoing executive director of Infrastructure Services, Gary Murphy, said staff now working get the centre ready to re-open.

But there is no date set on when compost will again become available.

Mr Murphy said the council is currently undertaking an extensive clean-up of the site and putting in place safety measures.

"Staff are working to restore the site so that the front half of the facility - including the weighbridge, Revolve Shop, Resource Recovery Facility, Community Recycling Centre and Container Deposit Scheme bulk collection centre - can reopen as soon as possible,” he said.

"Council will also place extra skips in this area of the facility so residents can dispose of green waste.”

Mr Murphy extended his thanks to residents for their patience.

"We would like to thank the community for being patient during this time, and urge residents to continue to put bins out as they normally would,” he said.

"We have had some delays to collections but are working to return services to normal as quickly as possible.”

Meanwhile, the Brewster Street Drop-off Centre and the Nimbin Transfer Station both remain open.