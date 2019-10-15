Tip-off leads police to 200 cannabis plants at Kyogle home

Police have seized almost 200 cannabis plants from a Kyogle home.

A TIP-OFF from a member of the public led to police officers seizing almost 200 cannabis plants on the weekend.

Inspector Chad Deegenaars said about 1.20pm on Sunday, Kyogle police went to a house at Short St, Kyogle.

"Police had a conversation with the resident, a 24-year-old Kyogle man,” he said.

"When police went into to the premises they found a large number of cannabis plants, 197 cannabis plants to be exact.”

Insp Deegenaars said the plants were all about 35cm to 45cm tall.

"The man was issued with a court attendance notice for December,” he said.

"The plants were seized and will be destroyed in due course.”