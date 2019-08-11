Tip fire smothers town in smoke

Health Warning: RFS and Fire & Rescue have been fighting the fire since early hours of the morning.

Health Warning: RFS and Fire & Rescue have been fighting the fire since early hours of the morning. Richmond Police District

UPDATE 9.30am: Lismore City Council has made an urgent community announcement following fire at Lismore Recycling & Recovery Centre.

The fire was discovered in the early hours of Sunday morning and emergency service personnel are on site containing the blaze.

The fire is burning in green waste piles and the Materials Recovery Facility where plastics are processed. Smoke could potentially be harmful to people with respiratory or lung problems, and residents within the area that can smell or see smoke are urged to stay indoors with windows and doors closed or use a respirator if going outside.

People with asthma who can see or smell smoke can collect free respirators at the Bunnings trade desk by showing ID with a residential address within or around Lismore.

Fire crews are working to contain the blaze within the Materials Recovery Facility immediately. Fire crews have advised that the fire could smoulder for up to a week within the green waste piles.

The Lismore Recycling & Recovery Centre is closed until further notice.

Community information:

• There is a fire at the Lismore Recycling & Recovery Centre at Wyrallah Road, East Lismore.

• The fire is under control and emergency service crews are working to extinguish the blaze.

• Wind is causing the smoke to be blown in an easterly direction at present.

• The Lismore Recycling & Recovery Centre is closed until further notice.

• Wyrallah Road remains open to traffic.

• Community members should avoid the area if possible.

• Community members that can see or smell smoke should stay indoors with windows and doors closed or use a respirator outside. Residents should turn off heating and cooling systems if these draw air from outside.

If you can smell smoke, please note:

• Smoke can affect people's health.

• People with pre-existing health problems, heart or lung conditions (including asthma), children, pregnant women and older people are more sensitive to the effects of breathing in smoke.

Council will provide an update at 9am on Monday, 12

ORIGINAL: Richmond Police District are urging Lismore residents to stay indoors to avoid smoke from a fire at Lismore Recycling & Recovery Centre on Wyrallah Road.

"There is a lot of smoke in the air around East Lismore as a result of the tip fire," Richmond Police District posted on their Facebook page.

"RFS and Fire & Rescue have been fighting the fire since 1am and will continue to do so for most of Sunday.

"If you have respiratory problems and live in the area please stay indoors; the smoke is heavy and will be around for a few days."

Lismore City Council have closed the tip and said emergency services are on the scene.

"We need to assess damage and repairs before we can reopen," Lismore City Council posted on their Facebook page.

"We will update when we know more."