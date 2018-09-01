Tiny village to host international musicians and DJs

Baker Boy, real name Danzal Baker, makes his debut at the Woodford Folk Festival.

JUST 24km west of Drake, and 124km inland from Lismore, a cultural Bundjalung music festival will be held next month with Baker Boy as the headliner, plus a number of Northern Rivers, national and international artists and DJs.

We had a chat to Wiradjuri man Nathan Falk, a Byron Shire resident who organised the new event.

What is Nunyarra?

Nunyarra means 'thank you' in Bundjalung language.

Nunyarra is a culture, arts and music festival for people from all walks of life to come to place of unity, where all can share, learn, and teach with one another.

What are the line up highlights?

We are blessed to have the winner of the Best Indigenous Artist award of 2018, Baker Boy, joining us at Nunyarra.

Not only for his incredible chart topping music, but he will also be hosting a dance workshop, which is something no one should miss out on.

We also have the incredible indigenous talent, Dallas Woods. Both he and Baker Boy are coming from the other side of Australia to share their passions with us all.

On top of this we have a huge range of international acts, just a few of these including Metronome, Sphera and Headroom.

Plus incredible local talent Oka, Indigenoise, Deya Dova and Birrang Miil Mob. We also have our local indigenous elders joining us for our time on the land. This is my personal highlight of the event, as the knowledge that will be passed. I hold this very close to my heart, it's something we all should take the time to learn.

At Rover Park, Boorook, September 14 to 16. Visit nunyarra.com.au for details.