Tiny seahorse faces 'very high risk' of extinction

A SMALL seahorse that is found in at least one North Coast waterway is facing a "very high risk" of extinction, authorities have warned.

Preliminary work is now under way to have the White's seahorse listed as a threatened species.

The independent NSW Fisheries Scientific Committee has reviewed information on the seahorse and found that it could become extinct in the near future.

Deputy chairperson, Associate Professor Jane Williamson, said the committee found that loss of habitat, sand inundation and damage has led to the decline of the species.

"Currently the White's Seahorse is listed as a protected fish under the Fisheries Management Act 1994," she said.

"By listing White's Seahorse as a threatened species it will provide additional protection, and priorities for supporting the recovery of the species will be established."

Professor Williamson said in NSW the species was found in nine estuaries between Forster and Wollongong and also in the Tweed River.

"It utilises a wide range of habitat types including soft coral, sponges and seagrass," she said.

"It is also known to use artificial habitats such as enclosed protective swimming nets and jetty pylons in Sydney Harbour."

The listing of White's Seahorse as a threatened species will have no impact on recreational or commercial fishers in NSW as this species is already listed as a protected species and cannot be taken without a permit.

Following the public exhibition and analysis of submissions, the FSC will prepare a final determination.

Copies of the proposed determination are available at the Department's head office, district fisheries offices, or on the DPI website.

The proposed determination is on exhibition until November 26.

Written submissions can be emailed to fsc@dpi.nsw.gov.au or mailed to the Fisheries Scientific Committee, c/- NSW DPI Fisheries, PO Box 5106 WOLLONGONG 2520.