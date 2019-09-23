Tiny schools show massive talent to reach soccer finals

SOCCER CHAMPS: The talented Rous Public School students are off the 2019 NSW Primary Schools Sports Association Small Schools Knockout Finals in Sydney.

SOCCER CHAMPS: The talented Rous Public School students are off the 2019 NSW Primary Schools Sports Association Small Schools Knockout Finals in Sydney. Alison Paterson

TWO of the region's smallest primary schools are showing massive talent as they prepare to kick off in a big soccer competition in Sydney this week.

Eureka Public School and Rous Public School will each field a team in the NSW Primary Schools Sports Association Small Schools Knockout Finals.

Rous soccer coach Brad Johnson said his team, aged 10 to 12, had been working hard and were looking forward to the bus trip to the competition, which starts on Thursday.

Photos View Photo Gallery

"Its something we have not achieved for a lot of years so it's a great feeling in the school for our players to get to this level," he said.

"The event will be a great experience for the children irrespective of the result."

Rous soccer captain Lennox Seymour said everyone on the team was very excited.

Lennox said the team really show good support for each other on and off the field, which had definitely helped the squad make it so far in the completion.

"We beat a couple of teams which was hard but we did it," he said.

Rous Public School soccer squad:

Eureka Public School Principal and soccer coach, Bill Dempster, said everyone was "very proud of our soccer team".

"This is an amazing opportunity and our whole school is very excited to have made it through some tough competition to be able compete in the finals," he said.

"Our team consists of students from Years 3-6, who have been training hard throughout the season in their lunch breaks."

Mr Demptser said he is really impressed with the entire team who continue to play as a whole team, working for each other.

Eureka PS Team - Billie Gregory, Zilla Wolff, Arie Bowes, Hudson Gallegos, Ash Hernandez-Harris, Tristan McEwan, Tom McPhee, James Muddle, Jarvis Bowes, Lucas Kubatka, Aslan O'Keeffe, Kai Ota, Arlo Thomas and Solomon Wolff.

Rous PS Team - Beau Davis, Scarlett McKinnon, Cameron Rhodes, Alex Smith, Brodie O'Toole, Brady Hart, Lucas Offley, Lvy Powell, Lennox Seympour, Kye Geary, Archie Lassig, Tyler Riordan and Sunny Berger.