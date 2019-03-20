Menu
Four Afterlee Primary School students have made it to the NSWPSSA Swimming Championships.
Community

Tiny school dreams big ahead of swimming championships

20th Mar 2019 12:00 PM

THIS tiny school might only have 10 students in total, but four of them have made it to the NSW Primary Schools Sports Association.

Afterlee Primary School is sending four students to Sydney for the PP6 relay, which will be held on April 11-12.

The school said it was a "once in a lifetime opportunity" for these girls.

"They have worked so hard to make it this far - Afterlee is such a small school," a school spokeswoman said.

"But we have limited funds to support the families with the expenses of travelling to Sydney."

The school has set up a fundraising page to help the girls achieve their dreams.

Search for Afterlee Relay Sports Fundraiser on Facebook for more information or to donate.

afterlee primary school fundraiser swimming
Lismore Northern Star

