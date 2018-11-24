Tiny dancers performing for a good cause

BEAUTIFUL BALLERINAS: In rehearsal for the Sharon Sidney School of Dance's 33rd annual concert in aid of Camp Quality are (front) Layla Denmeade, Jada Lamerton and Ella Duckett with Jacinta McDonald.

BEAUTIFUL BALLERINAS: In rehearsal for the Sharon Sidney School of Dance's 33rd annual concert in aid of Camp Quality are (front) Layla Denmeade, Jada Lamerton and Ella Duckett with Jacinta McDonald. Alison Paterson

TUTUS and twinkly smiles were on show on Wednesday as four ballerinas gathered for a dress rehearsal ahead of the 33rd Sharon Sidney School of Dance Christmas Concert next week.

Ella Duckett, 9, Layla Denmeade, 10, Jada Lamerton, 8, and Jacinta McDonald, 13, will be among dozens of talented dancers taking part in the annual concert which raises money for Camp Quality.

Overseeing the rehearsal was Heather Sidney, who said she was thrilled to have held the concerts for 33 consecutive years.

"Camp Quality has always been a charity close to our hearts, as we have taught many children over the years who have used their services," she said.

"This year's concert will open with a Christmas scene - with Rudolph, Christmas sprites, rocking jazz, a fairy queen and, of course, Mr and Mrs Santa Clause - and will feature all kinds of dancing, including classical ballet, tap, jazz and contemporary."

Jacinta, who has been at the Sharon Sidney School of Dance for 10 years and is now dancing on points, said she loved classes, practising and, of course, the annual concert.

"I really enjoy dancing," she said.

And Ella, Layla and Jada agreed.

"It's fun and we like dancing with our friends," they said.

Mrs Sidney said the concert's long-running success was largely due to the strong relationship the dance school had developed over the years with key supporters.

"It's wonderful we have been able to use the same team over the years, with compare Wilson Cregan, video man John Devoy, lights and sound courtesy of Jeremy Bates, and the wonderful Lismore CWA ladies manning the door," she said.

"They are wonderful people and very responsive to this charity event."

Tickets are available at the door at the Lismore Workers Club on November 27, with the concert starting at 7pm.

A family ticket costs $30, which allows entry for children, parents and grandparents.