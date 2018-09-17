Tiny business helping 27 million people reduce fraud risk

A SMALL business that operates out of an office at an old school building is in the running for a prestigious award.

Local Clunes tech business, Spectrum Message Services, has been named a finalist in the Small Business category of the annual Premier's NSW Export Awards.

Spectrum Message Services operates out of an office at the old Clunes school on Walker Street.

Managing director Gerard Vos said Spectrum's technologies enabled financial institutions to reduce the risk of fraud and provide superior customer service, while also reducing operational cost and complexity.

"If you have a credit or a debit card, there is a high chance that you will experience some type of fraud, like millions of other people around the world,” he said.

Spectrum Message Services' managing director Gerard Vos.

"To combat fraud, banks employ fraud systems that flag suspicious transactions or decline transactions automatically.

"Spectrum's technology translates those events to a text message or push alert to the customer asking them to confirm or deny a transaction.

"On the simple Yes/No response the system can then take all actions of an operator, and therefore quickly fixes the issue for the cardholder, or reports it as indeed fraudulent.

"We provide mobile solutions connected to payments systems to some of the world's most well-known financial institutions.

"Around 27 million people in 20 countries receive alerts from Spectrum's systems installed at various banks.

Mr Vos is a Clunes local who is fluent in five languages, which enables him to communicate and work closely with Spectrum's clients around the world.

"I travel a lot but really enjoy coming home and working at Clunes,” he said.

"The clean air and natural environment allows you to really concentrate and put complex ideas into perspective.”

The winners of the Export Awards will be announced at a gala dinner on October 24.

