Tiny BMX club set to make its mark at national titles

TASMANIA BOUND: Five athletes from the Casino BMX Club are off to Launceston, Tasmania, to compete in the national titles between Match 23 to 29, 2020. L-R Penny Sneesby 7 girls, Grace Rapmund 13 girls, Danny Rapmund 40 to 49 Mens, Dean Sneesby 13 boys and Harry Rapmund 11 boys.

ONE of the country’s smallest BMX clubs is heading off to the biggest event on the Australian BMX calendar when five of their riders attend the national titles in Tasmania later this month.

The Casino BMX Club has long punched above its weight and this time they are thrilled to be sending so many representatives.

Club spokeswoman Kylie Sneesby said they had two riders attend the national titles in Shepparton, Victoria in 2019, so it was exciting to more than double the number of riders going to the 2020 titles in Launceston.

Sneesby said the riders comprise Harry Rapmund in the 11 year boys, Dean Sneesby 13 year boys, Danny Rapmund 40-49 men, Grace Rapmund 13 year girls and Penny Sneesby 5-7 girls.

“It’s great for our club to have these athletes represent us,” she said.

“For a small club like ours to go to such a big club event, it’s really good, because the riders will get to experience different tracks, meet and compete against new riders and come home with more experiences and ideas.”