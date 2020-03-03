Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TASMANIA BOUND: Five athletes from the Casino BMX Club are off to Launceston, Tasmania, to compete in the national titles between Match 23 to 29, 2020. L-R Penny Sneesby 7 girls, Grace Rapmund 13 girls, Danny Rapmund 40 to 49 Mens, Dean Sneesby 13 boys and Harry Rapmund 11 boys.
TASMANIA BOUND: Five athletes from the Casino BMX Club are off to Launceston, Tasmania, to compete in the national titles between Match 23 to 29, 2020. L-R Penny Sneesby 7 girls, Grace Rapmund 13 girls, Danny Rapmund 40 to 49 Mens, Dean Sneesby 13 boys and Harry Rapmund 11 boys.
Sport

Tiny BMX club set to make its mark at national titles

Alison Paterson
3rd Mar 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE of the country’s smallest BMX clubs is heading off to the biggest event on the Australian BMX calendar when five of their riders attend the national titles in Tasmania later this month.

The Casino BMX Club has long punched above its weight and this time they are thrilled to be sending so many representatives.

Club spokeswoman Kylie Sneesby said they had two riders attend the national titles in Shepparton, Victoria in 2019, so it was exciting to more than double the number of riders going to the 2020 titles in Launceston.

Sneesby said the riders comprise Harry Rapmund in the 11 year boys, Dean Sneesby 13 year boys, Danny Rapmund 40-49 men, Grace Rapmund 13 year girls and Penny Sneesby 5-7 girls.

“It’s great for our club to have these athletes represent us,” she said.

“For a small club like ours to go to such a big club event, it’s really good, because the riders will get to experience different tracks, meet and compete against new riders and come home with more experiences and ideas.”

bmx australia casino bmx club cycling northern rivers sport sport tasmania
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Guess who is in this year’s Dancing with the Stars?

        premium_icon Guess who is in this year’s Dancing with the Stars?

        Entertainment STARS of Casino Dance For Cancer is back and local dancers announced.

        A summer of ‘two halves’

        premium_icon A summer of ‘two halves’

        News THE BOM takes a look back at the tumultuous summer that saw both floods and...

        Mayor asks for $33m to fix wreck of a road

        premium_icon Mayor asks for $33m to fix wreck of a road

        News “We have to have road-worthy cars, can’t we have a car-worthy road?”

        20 tradies can now 'get on with it'

        premium_icon 20 tradies can now 'get on with it'

        News “My life would have been put on hold for another year”