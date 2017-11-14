Menu
Tiny bird 'snuggles' with mum and dad after losing sibling

Lucky the plover chick, photo by Sharon McGrigor.
TWO tiny masked-wing plover chicks have been rescued after they were caught in a drain.

WIRES Northern Rivers received the call about the tiny birds and enlisted the help of a council ranger to remove the drain cover.

Both chicks were taken into care and needed rehydrating,” a WIRES spokeswoman said.

"Unfortunately one chick sadly died and the second was very limp and unable to stand.

"It became very clear the chicks must have been in the drain for some time.

"However 20 minutes after rehydration the second chick responded well and picked up.”

The chick was taken back to the oval, near where it was found, and its cheeping immediately attracted the parent birds.

"They flew over and opened one of its wings for the chick to find cover under,” WIRES said.

"They snuggled together for five minutes.

"Then the parent began walking away from the chick, and the little chick (which an hour earlier hadn't been able to stand) began running after its parent on its tiny legs.”

Contact WIRES for rescues, advice or enquiries. The 24-hour hotline is 6628 1898. Fore more information visit www.wiresnr.org

