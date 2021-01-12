Tiny bikini backlash brilliantly backfires

The NSW woman whose string bikini sparked debate over how women's bodies are policed by others has revealed she's earning "heaps more money" after her story ended "blowing up" on social media.

Jordan Hartley, 26, went viral after she clapped back at critics who claimed her swimmers were so small they were "hardly worth wearing", saying no one has a right to comment on women's bodies.

The Newcastle-based chef told news.com.au she receives horrible comments about her body and outfit choices on TikTok every day but only recently decided to speak up because it affects "women in general".

As a result she said the trolls' "nasty comments" backfired and she's now earning more money through her OnlyFans account.

"Most of the time the comments don't bother me and I never usually respond," she told news.com.au.

"However, recently I have started to respond because I believe that if I am confident enough to have a voice, I should definitely use it because other women get comments like this all the time and it really gets to them, so that's why I spoke up."

Jordan Hartley from Newcastle, NSW, defended her right to wear this bikini after coping backlash. Picture: Instagram/JordanHartley

Jordan took her opportunity when a video of herself having a post-swim shower at the beach wearing a floral two-piece garnered unwarranted criticism.

One nasty comment called Jordan's athletic figure "disgusting", while others remarked on the size of her string swimmers.

In response, Jordan - who runs a meal prep company as well as her OnlyFans - called out the trolls, writing on TikTok: "Here to point out and shout it louder, comments like this are not OK.

"You do not have the right to comment on other women's bodies. Women should stick together, no matter what we look like."

She shared a video of herself showering post-swim and it has been flooded with negative comments. Picture: TikTok/JordanHartley

She's since been inundated with support from other women, saying she is doing her best to "ignore the negative comments".

"Holy f**k I am overwhelmed with messages, thank you so much to all the beautiful men and women who have sent me a message saying 'don't worry about it', I appreciate it," she said in an Instagram Stories on Tuesday.

Jordan also revealed her parents had asked what OnlyFans was after her video went viral and her X-rated job became common knowledge.

"They are very proud, I hope you have parents like that because I am very lucky," she explained in a new TikTok video.

Her video going viral had an unexpected effect … Picture: TikTok/JordanHartley

She also added that the "nasty comments" she received had backfired on those who had written them, claiming they were going to make her "heaps more money, so thank you".

Originally published as Tiny bikini backlash brilliantly backfires

Some labelled the bikini was so tiny, she ‘may as well wear nothing’. Picture: TikTok/JordanHartley