Tintenbar scrapes into T20 finals

Tintenbar-East Ballina captain Nathan Hoey in the FNC LJ Hooker League T20 round on Saturday.

Tintenbar-East Ballina captain Nathan Hoey in the FNC LJ Hooker League T20 round on Saturday. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

A DETERMINED Nathan Hoey top-scored with 39 to help lead Tintenbar-East Ballina into the FNC LJ Hooker League Twenty20 cricket semi-finals.

Cudgen will host the play-offs after finishing first while Ballina Bears and Marist Brothers have also qualified.

In a must-win game, Tintenbar-East Ballina chased down 127 against Ballina Bears for a five-wicket win at Megan Crescent Oval, Lennox Head.

Earlier they were thumped by Lennox Head, bowled all out for just 82 after the home side had scored 9-151.

Top-order batsman Tobyn Burvill scored 72 in a 28-run loss to Bears.

Elsewhere, Marist Brothers had wins over Alstonville and the Casino Cavaliers at Oakes Oval, Lismore.

Brothers posted a reasonable total of 6-155 before bowling Alstonville out for 115 in the first game of the day.

All-rounder Stuart Rose top-scored with 43 while Jordan Salkeld was the pick of the bowlers, taking 3-23 from his four overs.

Against Casino, opening batsman Ash Simes scored 52, all-rounder Kevin Warid 37 and Rose 30, setting a target of 170. Warid took 3-22 when they bowled out the Cavaliers for 123.

In the other games, Cudgen batsman Alec Williams top-scored in wins over Murwillumbah and Pottsville in a battle of the Tweed teams at Reg Dalton Oval, Kingscliff.

He made 65 runs from just 37 balls in a three-run win over Pottsville.

Former Cudgen batsman Tait Burns top-scored in the Pottsville run chase with 53 while opening bowler Connor Ziebell took four wickets.

Williams was unbeaten on 78 while Ziebell and top-order batsman Conor McDowell each scored 38 in 97-run win over Murwillumbah.

Will Chapples continues to be a shining light for Murwillumbah, scoring a half century, as only two other batsmen reached double figures.