Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DEFENDING CHAMPION: Lucien Tinkler after winning the Australian PGA Legends round at the Byron Bay Golf Club. He also won the Lismore event and is coming back to play in both.
DEFENDING CHAMPION: Lucien Tinkler after winning the Australian PGA Legends round at the Byron Bay Golf Club. He also won the Lismore event and is coming back to play in both. Mitchell Craig
Sport

Tinkler in Legends title fight

Mitchell Craig
by
26th Nov 2018 11:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

MELBOURNE golfer Lucien Tinkler will aim to defend his title at the $14,000 Lismore Legends Pro-Am event next Wednesday.

He is one of 53 professionals confirmed for the second running of the Pro-Am event at Lismore Workers Golf Club.

Tinkler excelled on the Lismore course last year, before going on to win the $40,000 Australian Legends Tour Championship round at the Byron Bay Golf Club.

He has entered the Byron Bay event again this year with the three-day competition starting next Friday.

Other golfers confirmed for both events include tour leader Brad Burns, Mike Harwood, Ossie Moore, Terry Price, David Merriman and Mike Zilko.

Managed by the PGA of Australia, the Ladbrokes Legends Tour is the Professional golf circuit for Professional golfers aged 50 and over.

Seventy tournaments operate throughout Australia and New Zealand, with $1.5 million in prizemoney on offer.

Entries are still open for amateurs at the Lismore event with spots available in the morning while the afternoon is quickly filling up.

It will be a busy week for Lismore Workers Golf Club professional Peter Jaeger who is caddying for Rhein Gibson at the Australian PGA Championship on the Gold Coast.

It starts Thursday and is headlined by Marc Leishman, Andrew 'Beef' Johnston, Geoff Ogilvy and defending champion Cameron Smith.

Meanwhile, the Legends Tour Championship starts another round at Taree today before heading to Brisbane on Thursday.

Byron Bay has enjoyed a long association with the tour and will have 70 professionals there next week.

"The event has always been a feather in our cap and it's great if it can spark some interest in golf throughout the region,” Byron Bay Golf Club professional Greg Stewart said.

"It's all systems go from our end and we'll have the big names back.”

"A lot of these guys are still living the dream, playing golf on tour for most of the year.”

Former Major Championship winners Wayne Grady (US PGA), Ian Baker-Finch (British Open) along with Australian golfing legends Rodger Davis, Peter Fowler, Peter O'Malley and Peter Senior all feature regularly on the Ladbrokes Legends Tour.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Coastal property's rezoning given the nod from council

    premium_icon Coastal property's rezoning given the nod from council

    Council News ZONING changes will open door for a planned subdivision of a North Coast site.

    • 27th Nov 2018 12:00 AM
    New gourmet shop helps you make pasta dishes like a chef

    premium_icon New gourmet shop helps you make pasta dishes like a chef

    Business Ballina has welcomed a bit of Byron market

    • 27th Nov 2018 12:00 AM
    The agony of a loved one going missing

    premium_icon The agony of a loved one going missing

    Opinion It started with a phone call to tell me my friend was missing

    • 27th Nov 2018 12:00 AM
    How to sell your home before Christmas

    premium_icon How to sell your home before Christmas

    Property Sell your home before Christmas

    • 27th Nov 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners