Tinkler in Legends title fight

DEFENDING CHAMPION: Lucien Tinkler after winning the Australian PGA Legends round at the Byron Bay Golf Club. He also won the Lismore event and is coming back to play in both. Mitchell Craig

MELBOURNE golfer Lucien Tinkler will aim to defend his title at the $14,000 Lismore Legends Pro-Am event next Wednesday.

He is one of 53 professionals confirmed for the second running of the Pro-Am event at Lismore Workers Golf Club.

Tinkler excelled on the Lismore course last year, before going on to win the $40,000 Australian Legends Tour Championship round at the Byron Bay Golf Club.

He has entered the Byron Bay event again this year with the three-day competition starting next Friday.

Other golfers confirmed for both events include tour leader Brad Burns, Mike Harwood, Ossie Moore, Terry Price, David Merriman and Mike Zilko.

Managed by the PGA of Australia, the Ladbrokes Legends Tour is the Professional golf circuit for Professional golfers aged 50 and over.

Seventy tournaments operate throughout Australia and New Zealand, with $1.5 million in prizemoney on offer.

Entries are still open for amateurs at the Lismore event with spots available in the morning while the afternoon is quickly filling up.

It will be a busy week for Lismore Workers Golf Club professional Peter Jaeger who is caddying for Rhein Gibson at the Australian PGA Championship on the Gold Coast.

It starts Thursday and is headlined by Marc Leishman, Andrew 'Beef' Johnston, Geoff Ogilvy and defending champion Cameron Smith.

Meanwhile, the Legends Tour Championship starts another round at Taree today before heading to Brisbane on Thursday.

Byron Bay has enjoyed a long association with the tour and will have 70 professionals there next week.

"The event has always been a feather in our cap and it's great if it can spark some interest in golf throughout the region,” Byron Bay Golf Club professional Greg Stewart said.

"It's all systems go from our end and we'll have the big names back.”

"A lot of these guys are still living the dream, playing golf on tour for most of the year.”

Former Major Championship winners Wayne Grady (US PGA), Ian Baker-Finch (British Open) along with Australian golfing legends Rodger Davis, Peter Fowler, Peter O'Malley and Peter Senior all feature regularly on the Ladbrokes Legends Tour.