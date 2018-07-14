Tindley and Bell pack 'going out clothes'

THE voices of Ash Bell (Starboard Cannons) and Sara Tindley will combine for a special EP release: Going Out Clothes, at the next Tintenbar Upfront show.

This collaboration combines Bell's folk celtic balladry with Tindley' folk country rhythms, forming a timeless folk roots release of tough love and deep humanity.

Bell and Tindley will present the songs from their just released album as well as fresh versions of songs from their previous recordings.

Sara Tindley's work from her four albums has received regular airplay on ABC radio and with song placement on popular TV series such as Packed to the Rafters and East of Everything.

Ash Bell has released two albums with his band Starboard Cannons, receiving national attention via radio airplay and festival appearances.

Sara Tindley and Ash Bell have played at events such as Byron Blues and Roots Festival, Mullum Music Festival, Tamworth Country Music Festival, Gympie Muster, The Gum Ball, Splendour in the Grass, Urban Country Music Festival, Wingham Akoostik Festival, Semaphore Festival and lately the Festival of Small Halls.