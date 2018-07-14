Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
IN TOWN: Northern Rivers artists Sara Tindley and Ash Bell.
IN TOWN: Northern Rivers artists Sara Tindley and Ash Bell.
Whats On

Tindley and Bell pack 'going out clothes'

14th Jul 2018 2:55 PM

THE voices of Ash Bell (Starboard Cannons) and Sara Tindley will combine for a special EP release: Going Out Clothes, at the next Tintenbar Upfront show.

This collaboration combines Bell's folk celtic balladry with Tindley' folk country rhythms, forming a timeless folk roots release of tough love and deep humanity.

Bell and Tindley will present the songs from their just released album as well as fresh versions of songs from their previous recordings.

Sara Tindley's work from her four albums has received regular airplay on ABC radio and with song placement on popular TV series such as Packed to the Rafters and East of Everything.

Ash Bell has released two albums with his band Starboard Cannons, receiving national attention via radio airplay and festival appearances.

Sara Tindley and Ash Bell have played at events such as Byron Blues and Roots Festival, Mullum Music Festival, Tamworth Country Music Festival, Gympie Muster, The Gum Ball, Splendour in the Grass, Urban Country Music Festival, Wingham Akoostik Festival, Semaphore Festival and lately the Festival of Small Halls.

Related Items

Show More
ash bell going out clothes music northern rivers entertainment sarah tindley tintenbar upfront whatson
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Ten fantastic things to do this week

    premium_icon Ten fantastic things to do this week

    Whats On THIS week features and outdoor expo, a rally, surf, run, heritage, art and even bubbles.

    NSW Art Gallery director to announce portrait prize winner

    NSW Art Gallery director to announce portrait prize winner

    Whats On 69 portraits have been selected as finalists

    Keeping the furballs warm

    Keeping the furballs warm

    Pets & Animals Frosty conditions make it uncomfortable for domestic animals

    Rescue Helicopter winches team on to Mt Warning

    Rescue Helicopter winches team on to Mt Warning

    News Early morning climb ends in rescue helicopter winching

    Local Partners