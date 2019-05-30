Tinder hooks up with Splendour in the Grass

FRONT ROW: Crowd participates at the main stage with Dune Rats playing at Splendour in the Grass 2017.

FRONT ROW: Crowd participates at the main stage with Dune Rats playing at Splendour in the Grass 2017. Marc Stapelberg

SPLENDOUR in the Grass will be the first music festival in Australia where dating app Tinder will make its new Festival Mode available.

So besides using their phones to check the music schedule, uploading social media updates and taking selfies, Splendour music fans will also have a chance to line up a date or two during the festival.

Tinder has launched a new in-app experience called Festival Mode to make it easier for users to swipe and connect this festival season.

The feature will debut in Australia at this year's Splendour in the Grass, and will be available at some of the world's other largest festivals across the US and UK.

Tinder users going to Splendour in the Grass this July will be able to add the Splendour badge to their Tinder profile and start matching and chatting with other festival-goers weeks before even packing to travel to North Byron Parklands.

Tinder highlighted that when its users add the Splendour in the Grass badge to their profile, that also means 'I expect respect', and that its hoping to allow people to experience Splendour with positive people who share their love of music.

Kristen Hardeman, Country Manager of Tinder Australia, said Splendour is a rite of passage for young Australians, making it the perfect playground to launch Festival Mode.

"With this feature, we are redefining the festival experience by enabling our users to make new connections before even stepping through the turnstiles and pitching their tents," she said.

"We're pumped to be partnering with Splendour in the Grass and are excited to see how Tinder's new feature helps people find their crowd this winter."

Festival Mode will begin rolling out on Tinder in Australia on June 21.

Tinder's presence will extend beyond phone screens, as the app will also be producing on-site activations at the festival to check out with user's matches and new mates.

Tinder is one of the world's most popular dating apps. It's available in 190 countries and 40+ languages, and it's the top grossing non-gaming app globally in 2018.