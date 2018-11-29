Tinder date caught van thief red handed

A man has faced court after his Tinder date found the stolen items in his van.

The Northern Star

A THIEF who was caught out by his Tinder date has faced court.

Tweed Byron Police District Inspector Matt Kehoe confirmed reports posted on social media about the incident.

On November 17, a woman posted photos of items which were stolen from her van between 12 noon and 2pm that day at Wategos Beach.

This included a camera, skateboard, speaker and other items.

"The property was stolen out of the victim's van on Saturday, November 17,” Insp Kehoe said.

"Then at 11.10am on Sunday, November 18, after the victim posted some information (on Facebook), a girl in Bangalow contacted the victim, who then contacted police.”

Insp Keough confirmed the woman who contacted the victim had been on a Tinder date with the man when she saw the stolen items.

He said police located the man and recovered the stolen items.

"We located a significant amount of the victim's property which was all returned to her,” he said.

"A further search of the vehicle located some drugs.

"Although there was some other property in the vehicle it wasn't clear whether that was property that appeared to be stolen.”

The man, 27-year-old French national Edouard Lilian Chene-Bernardie, was charged with larceny and possessing a prohibited drug.

He faced Byron Bay Local Court on November 22, where he was convicted of both charges and sentenced by Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy to an 18 month Community Corrections Order.

Insp Kehoe urged people to ensure they secure their belongings, especially as Byron Bay's population sets to soar over summer.

"We'd remind people to lock their vehicles, particularly heading up to the summer period,” he said.

"We sometimes see a spike in thefts from motor vehicles from in and around the Byron area.”

He welcomed the fact a community member helped to recover the stolen items in this instance.

"It is (good), in particular the actions that resulted in this person being charged,” he said.

"We were able to act upon it immediately.”