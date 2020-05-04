TIMELINE: History of West Byron development proposals
AN amended development application for a $40 million development proposed for West Byron is set to go before the Land and Environment Court this year.
Here's some of the history of the proposal:
• October 2009: The Planning Minister gazetted the West Byron Bay site as a potential State Significant Site. The site was identified as a "new release area" in the far North Coast Regional Strategy 2000-2031.
• June 2011: A State Significant Site Study, prepared for West Byron Bay Landowners Association, was submitted to the Department of Planning.
• October to December, 2011: The site study was placed on public exhibition.
• November 2013 to January 2014: Draft rezoning plans were exhibited by the department.
• October 21, 2014: A voluntary planning agreement which had been entered between West Byron Landowners Association and the Minister for Planning was executed.
• November, 2017: The earlier version of the West Byron Landowners Group DA (the Site R & D proposal) for a 387-lot subdivision, was lodged with Byron Shire Council.
• February, 2018: 200 protesters temporarily blocked Ewingsdale Rd to oppose the proposed development.
• April, 2018: The council had received more than 5000 submissions on the two separate West Byron DAs.
• October, 2018: A determination meeting of the Northern Regional Planning Panel was scheduled for the $40 million West Byron Landowners Group proposal was scheduled, but after late information was received from the applicant, the matter was deferred.
• February, 2019: The Site R & D proposal is rejected by the planning panel. The panel gave 20 reasons for its refusal and received a standing ovation. The matter was still yet to go before a LEC conciliation at that stage.
• April, 2019: The $25 million, 282-lot Villa World proposal was refused by the planning panel.
• November 2020: The amended Site R & D application is expected to go to a hearing before the Land and Environment Court.