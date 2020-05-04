TIMELINE: History of West Byron development proposals

Raphael Leecass, Jenny Bannister, Jim Beatson, Paul Belin, Rob and Linda O'Brien outside the JRPP public meeting on one of two proposed West Byron developments in October, 2018.

AN amended development application for a $40 million development proposed for West Byron is set to go before the Land and Environment Court this year.

Here's some of the history of the proposal:

• October 2009: The Planning Minister gazetted the West Byron Bay site as a potential State Significant Site. The site was identified as a "new release area" in the far North Coast Regional Strategy 2000-2031.

• June 2011: A State Significant Site Study, prepared for West Byron Bay Landowners Association, was submitted to the Department of Planning.

• October to December, 2011: The site study was placed on public exhibition.

• November 2013 to January 2014: Draft rezoning plans were exhibited by the department.

• October 21, 2014: A voluntary planning agreement which had been entered between West Byron Landowners Association and the Minister for Planning was executed.

• November, 2017: The earlier version of the West Byron Landowners Group DA (the Site R & D proposal) for a 387-lot subdivision, was lodged with Byron Shire Council.

• February, 2018: 200 protesters temporarily blocked Ewingsdale Rd to oppose the proposed development.

• April, 2018: The council had received more than 5000 submissions on the two separate West Byron DAs.

• October, 2018: A determination meeting of the Northern Regional Planning Panel was scheduled for the $40 million West Byron Landowners Group proposal was scheduled, but after late information was received from the applicant, the matter was deferred.

• February, 2019: The Site R & D proposal is rejected by the planning panel. The panel gave 20 reasons for its refusal and received a standing ovation. The matter was still yet to go before a LEC conciliation at that stage.

• April, 2019: The $25 million, 282-lot Villa World proposal was refused by the planning panel.

• November 2020: The amended Site R & D application is expected to go to a hearing before the Land and Environment Court.