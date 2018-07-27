Timeline of Kimberley Kampers' demise

More than 50 workers have been left without jobs after high profile Ballina company, Kimberley Kampers, was placed into liquidation.

More than 50 workers have been left without jobs after high profile Ballina company, Kimberley Kampers, was placed into liquidation. Marc Stapelberg

KIMBERLEY'S DOWNFALL

2004-2016: Under the ownership of Bruce Loxton, the brand goes from strength to strength, cementing its place as the most innovative outback camper trailer and caravan maker in Australia, winning several business awards along the way.

October 2016: Mr Loxton takes on Sydney-based business partner Todd Cannock in a bid to cash out partial equity from the business for personal reasons.

December 2017: Mr Loxton and Mr Cannock place Kimberley Kampers into voluntary administration to set up Mr Loxton's exit from the business. Mr Loxton resigns and relinquishes his company shares. At the time it had a backlog of $6.5 million in orders.

February 2018: Mr Cannock takes full control of the business.

May 2018: Two major campervan dealers in Melbourne and Townsville that specialised in selling and maintaining Kimberley Kampers have their dealer agreements terminated suddenly. Another dealer had already decided to stop dealing with Kimberley in mid-2017, and it's understood a fourth dealer ended its agreement in April.

July 25, 2018: Gold Coast insolvency firm SV Partners announces the business has been placed in liquidation, with employees to collect their things first thing in the morning. Mr Cannock makes no comment.