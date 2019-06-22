Timeline of a mystery: Theo's last known movements

IT'S been three weeks since Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez was last seen in Byron Bay.

As police continue to search for the missing 18-year-old, who was last seen on May 31, there hasn't been much success in figuring out what happened to the teen.

The Northern Star looks back at the days leading up to his disappearance and what has occurred since he was reported missing to police.

Wednesday, May 29 - Theo Hayez arrives in Byron Bay and checks in to Wake Up Byron backpackers accommodation.

Friday, May 31 - Theo was caught on CCTV footage leaving Cheeky Monkeys on Jonson St, Byron Bay, around 11pm.

Mr Hayez walks around the corner from the nightclub's main entrance, along Kingsley Street.

Last known siting of missing Belgian teen Theo Hayez outside Cheeky Monkeys in Byron Bay. Contributed NSW Police

Saturday, June 1 - Theo's phone was last recorded shortly after midnight being somewhere east of the CBD of Byron Bay, in a north-east direction up towards the lighthouse.

"Our last recorded phone records that the phone was used in and around this area," Tweed Byron Police District Chief Inspector Matt Kehoe said.

SES and police continue the search for missing Belgium backpacker Theo Hayez in thick bushland between The Pass and Wategoes. Marc Stapelberg

Thursday, June 6 - Police receive an official missing person report for Theo after his disappearance was alerted to the hostel staff after he didn't check out of his room at the appropriate time on June 6.

Staff found his belongings untouched in his room at the hostel and contacted police.

Sunday, June 9 - Police conduct a land, sea and air search for Theo with the assistance of SES, Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter and other emergency service personnel.

The search was focused east of the CBD towards the lighthouse throughout bushland.

A jumper matching the description of the black hoodie Theo was wearing when he was last seen on May 31 was discovered in bushland, but later turned out not to be a match.

Theo Hayez's godfather Jean-Phillipe Pector embraces SES members at The Pass in Byron Bay during the search for the missing Belgium backpacker. Marc Stapelberg

Monday, June 10 - Day two of the search for Theo continues in the same location as Sunday's search but this time it's just a land mission.

Police and 36 SES crew members search bushland and Cape Byron.

Theo's family plead with the community for any one with knowledge of the missing backpacker to come forward to police.

Tuesday, June 11 - The search for Theo is relocated to Belongil, closer to where he was staying before he disappeared. Volunteers from the community also offered their time to help look for the missing backpacker.

The search focused on the south eastern side of Belongil near where the railway crossing is as the search party made its way in a northerly direction. Police also used drones and search and rescue dogs to assist with the search

SES and police continue the search for missing Belgium backpacker Theo Hayez in thick bushland between The Pass and Wategoes. Marc Stapelberg

"We have been extensively searching for Theo around the Byron Bay area," Tweed Byron Police District Superintendent Dave Roptell said on Thursday, June 13.

"(On Wednesday), we conducted some extensive searches around the Belongil Beach area but unfortunately, we haven't been able to locate Theo at this stage."

Friday, June 14 - Theo's father, Laurent Hayez arrives from Belgium to assist police with their investigations. The community donates free accommodation and food for the Hayez family.

Missing Belgium backpacker Theo Hayez's father Laurent Hayez talks at a press conference at Tweed Heads flanked by Theo's godfather Jean-Phillippe Pector and Theo's cousin Lisa Hayez. Marc Stapelberg

Monday, June 17 - Police release new CCTV footage of Theo in a bottle shop about 7.45pm on May 31, hours before he was last seen.

Theo's father Laurent appeals to the community for anyone with information to come forward to police.

"When I left Belgium, I promised Theo's little brother that I would bring his brother home. Please help me keep my promise to him," Mr Hayez said.

"If you have any information and if you do not want to deal with the cops or you are afraid to come forward, please make an anonymous call to crime stoppers on 1800 333 000."

Missing backpacker Theo Hayez was captured by CCTV camera at a Byron Bay bottleshop at about 7.30pm on May 31, the night he was last seen. Contributed

Tuesday, June 18 - The police and the SES refocus their search around the Cape Byron Headland between The Pass and Wategos Beach.

Police are continuing to investigate reports Theo's phone was possibly in the location of a phone tower near the lighthouse about 1.40pm on June 1.

"We want to make sure the search is extensive around the Byron Bay area and not just focusing on one particular area," Tweed Byron Police District Superintendent Dave Roptell said.

Police divers search around Little Wategoes and the headland in Byron Bay for missing backpacker Theo Hayez. Marc Stapelberg

Thursday, June 20 - Specialist police divers joined the search for Theo and entered the water at The Pass to look towards Wategos Beach in the ocean for any signs of the missing teen.

Meanwhile, community volunteers searched bushland between Suffolk Park and Broken Head for any possible clues.

Search efforts are continuing, as Theo's mother is expected to arrive from Belgium next week.