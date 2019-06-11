Timeline of a mystery: Theo's last known movements

SES volunteers search bush land near Belongil Creek along Ewingsdale Rd for any sign of missing Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez.

SES volunteers search bush land near Belongil Creek along Ewingsdale Rd for any sign of missing Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez. Aisling Brennan

IT'S been more than 10 days since Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez was last seen in Byron Bay.

As police continue to search for the missing 18-year-old, who was last seen on May 31, there hasn't been much success in figuring out what happened to the teen.

Missing Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez was last seen leaving Cheeky Monkeys Bar on May 31. NSW Police Media

The Northern Star looks back at the days leading up to his disappearance and what has occurred since he was reported missing to police.

Wednesday, May 29 - Theo Hayez arrives in Byron Bay and checks in to Wake Up Byron backpackers accommodation.

Wake Up! backpackers establishment in Byron Bay. Marc Stapelberg

Friday, May 31 - Theo was caught on CCTV footage leaving Cheeky Monkeys on Jonson St, Byron Bay, around 11pm.

Mr Hayez walks around the corner from the nightclub's main entrance, along Kingsley Street.

Last known siting of missing Belgian teen Theo Hayez outside Cheeky Monkeys in Byron Bay. Contributed NSW Police

Saturday, June 1 - Theo's phone was last recorded shortly after midnight being somewhere east of the CBD of Byron Bay, in a north-east direction up towards the lighthouse.

"Our last recorded phone records that the phone was used in and around this area," Tweed Byron Police District Chief Inspector Matt Kehoe said.

Tweed-Byron Police District Chief Inspector Matthew Kehoe addresses the media in relation to the disappearance of Theo Hayez. Marc Stapelberg

Thursday, June 6 - Police receive an official missing person report for Theo after his disappearance was alerted to the hostel staff after he didn't check out of his room at the appropriate time on June 6.

Staff found his belongings untouched in his room at the hostel and contacted police.

SES search the area around the Byorn Bay Lighthouse as well as Tallows Beach and The Pass in the search for missing backpacker Theo Hayez. Marc Stapelberg

Sunday, June 9 - Police conduct a land, sea and air search for Theo with the assistance of SES, Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter and other emergency service personnel.

The search was focused east of the CBD towards the lighthouse throughout bushland.

A jumper matching the description of the black hoodie Theo was wearing when he was last seen on May 31 was discovered in bushland, but later turned out not to be a match.

SES search the area around the Byorn Bay Lighthouse as well as Tallows Beach and The Pass in the search for missing backpacker Theo Hayez. Marc Stapelberg

Monday, June 10 - Day two of the search for Theo continues in the same location as Sunday's search but this time it's just a land mission.

Police and 36 SES crew members search bushland and Cape Byron.

Theo's family plead with the community for any one with knowledge of the missing backpacker to come forward to police.

Theo Hayez's godfather Jean-Philippe Pector, and cousin Lisa Hayez appeal for any information on missing backpacker Theo Hayez. Marc Stapelberg

Tuesday, June 11 - The search for Theo is relocated to Belongil, closer to where he was staying before he disappeared. Volunteers from the community also offered their time to help look for the missing backpacker.

The search focused on the south eastern side of Belongil near where the railway crossing is as the search party made its way in a northerly direction.

SES volunteers search bush land near Belongil Creek along Ewingsdale Rd for any sign of missing Belgian backpacker Theo Hayez. Aisling Brennan

The search continues, with more information to come.