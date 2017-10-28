Timeline of a killing: The Michael Martin murder

Michael Martin Senior after the first attempt on his life.

IT WAS a twisted plot born of hatred, greed, and desperation. Michael Martin's killing of his father was at once ice cold in the planning, and yet fuelled by a raging white hot hate. Below is a timeline of how it all played out.

Michael Martin spoke to media in a bid to find those responsible for his father's murder. He has been found guilty of the murder. Liana Turner

December 15, 2013: Michael Martin tells his wife on a Sunday morning he has an idea to get the couple out of debt - "I could take an insurance policy out on my biological (father) and take him out... I would feel no remorse in taking that piece of s**t out of the world".

THE wife of alleged Murwillumbah murderer Michael Martin Jnr, who was charged over the murder of 46-year-old Michael Martin Snr at his unit in Quarry Rd, South Murwillumbah, on June 13, 2014, Candace Owen leaves Lismore Court House. Marc Stapelberg

2014

February 2, 3, and 21: Three life insurance policies taken out in Michael Anthony's name with OnePath, ClearView Wealth, and Zurich, worth a combined $2.5 million. The first ClearView instalment bounces, and Michael is forced to take out a new credit card.

April 6: Michael and Candace Martin and their three children visit Murwillumbah from their home in Esk to have lunch with Michael's father, with Michael gifting him a four litre bottle of homebrew whisky. On the drive back Michael tells Candace: "I'm coming back for dad tonight. Don't worry, it's all arranged".

April 7 around 3am: Michael returns to Murwillumbah and invades his father's unit in the early hours, using a sledgehammer to try and kill his father and bash his father's friend and flatmate Eddie Manning. Michael senior survives but in a critical condition and spends the next eight weeks in hospital and rehabilitation.

Mid to late April: According to Candace, Martin brazenly tries to kill his father again in hospital by injecting him with a toxic brew of foul substances.

Early May: The sledgehammer used in the first home invasion is burned along with balaclavas, gloves, and jerry cans.

June 11: After his release from hospital Michael picks up his father from his ex-partner's home in Beerwah and drives him to his own home in Esk to stay for the night.

June 12: Michael drives his father back to his unit in South Murwillumbah in the afternoon. They have dinner and drinks at the local pub but go back to the unit to sleep.

The home where Michael Martin Snr was murdered. Contributed

June 13: In the early hours of the morning Martin kills his father, stabbing him 16 times with his Samurai sword, and faking a home invasion by binding himself with cloth tape he bought the day before, and wriggling out of the unit on to the footpath below.

July 15: Michael Martin completes a claim form for one of the insurance policies and it is signed by him, and witnessed by Candace.

August 15: Police suspicions are heightened when Michael contacts police to request documentation to enable the "little" insurance claim to be processed.

September: The couple take a trip to Fiji, with photos of them showing smiling together, to attend the couple's wedding.

2015

February 14: Candace sends Michael a text ending the relationship, and writing: "Stop playing the 'poor me' card about your dad. It was hard but... it is done."

March 2: Michael writes a letter entitled 'Dearest Candace' in which he effectively confesses to the murder. The letter is later seized by police.

March 15: Michael arrested and charged with murder, attempt murder, and grievous bodily harm with intent. He denies everything.

April 8: In a recorded conversation Candace confesses to helping Michael, lying to police about the murder, and knowing the fate of the murder weapon.

April 9: Candace arrested and charged with accessory to murder, attempt murder, and other charges. In a recorded conversation in the Brisbane Watch House she said: "My husband was an abusive arsehole and he murdered his father and I knew about it and I lied for him."

She formally pleads guilty in September 2017.