TIMELINE: How COVID-19 has spread across our health district

A manager of the COVID-19 Fever Clinic at Grafton Base Hospital, Travis Armstrong putting out some of the signage for clinic which opened on Monday morning.

DATA released from NSW Health is allowing a clear picture of how the coronavirus has spread across our area.

Current up to Friday, April 10 there have been 53 active cases across the Northern NSW Local Health District which stretches from Grafton in the south north to the border.

The Daily Examiner has examined the data from NSW Health to get a clearer picture of how the disease has spread, and where the hot spots in the area are.

See below story for the concise timeline.

The first case of COVID-19 to Australia was detected on January in Melbourne on a patient who travelled from Wuhan, in China. Three other cases were detected in Sydney on the same day.

Currently, Australia has recorded 6289 cases of coronavirus, with 2854 in NSW as of Sunday morning.

Locally, the first notification of the disease came on March 14, when a case from the 2479 postcode near Bangalow area was detected.

The Clarence area received its first active case notification on March 19, recording a case in the 2460 Grafton area.

Two large increases in cases followed soon after, with seven new cases across the area on March 22, and six on March 23 and March 24, with a large majority in the Tweed area. Testing clinics were opened at Lismore Base Hospital and Tweed Hospital. On March 23, Grafton Base Hospital opened a COVID-19 testing clinic.

Over the next week, the numbers grew steadily, three or four at a time, with the Clarence adding four additional cases, recording its last known case on March 28 in the Yamba area 2464 postcode.

On March 30, the Richmond Valley received its first case, recorded in the Casino 2470 district.

Over the following days, the infections in the Tweed and Byron areas increased markedly, with five new cases between both areas and due to concerns of a possible cluster forming, the health district opened a Byron Bay testing facility at the beginning of April.

There was a three day gap from April 2-4 where no new cases were confirmed, however another case in the Tweed Heads and Byron area was detected from April 5-6, and three more cases in the Byron/Ballina area on April 8.

Of the district cases, there are now two patients being cared for in our hospitals, one of these in ICU.

TIMELINE OF COVID-19 infections across the Northern NSW Local Health District

14/3/20: First Northern Rivers infection in the 2479 postcode - taking in the Byron hinterland areas of Bangalow and surrounds.

16/3/20: Another case for the Byron region in the 2481 postcode.

18/3/20: Two cases for the Tweed LGA, still close to Byron, one in the 2484 area, the other further north in the coast road region.

19/3/20: The Clarence gets its first case, recorded in the wide 2460 area that surrounds Grafton.

21/3/20: One new case in the western region near Tumbulgum.

22/3/20: A big day. Two new cases in the Clarence, two in Lismore, two in Tenterfield and one in Ballina.

23/3/20: Another big jump as Ballina adds one and the Tweed area adds five cases, 3 in the 2487 coastal region.

24/3/20: Six more cases, two in Lismore, 1 each in the Clarence, Ballina, Byron and Tweed. Total now at 25.

25/3/20: Three new cases, two in the Tweed Heads South postcode of 2486, and one in the Byron area.

26/3/20: Four new cases, two in the Grafton 2460 area, one in Ballina and the other in the 2483 northern Byron hinterland.

27/3/20: Three cases, the first in the Yamba 2464 area, one in Ballina and another for 2483.

28/3/20: Four fresh cases, with another for the Yamba area and 2484 postcode near Byron, a first for the 2484 postcode and another for the Alstonville area.

30/3/20: One day without a case, and then only one more in the 2470 Casino region.

31/3/20: Back with a vengeance, five new cases, three in the Brunswick area again, two in Tweed Heads and another in the Alstonville area.

1/4/20: Three cases, one again in Alstonville, and two more in the 2481 Byron area.

5/4/20: One extra case, this time in the Tweed Heads area.

6/4/20: One new case, again in Byron Bay. This is the health district's 50th confirmed case.

8/4/20: The last three confirmed cases so far, one in the Ballina region, and two in the 2479 Bangalow area.