ENCORE: Former Dance Dynamics student, 19 year old Timeah Guinhyvahr Logie returned to Byron Bay this weekend.
Timeah to dance where it all began

Christian Morrow
by
25th Aug 2019 12:00 AM

BALLET dancer Timeah Guinhyvahr Logie is preparing to tread the boards again in her home town this weekend performing the Magic Toybox with the Victorian State Ballet at Byron Community Theatre.

"I'm proud to be dancing on the stage where it all began for me as as a young performer,” Timeah said.

"I danced my very first solo, Ave Maria, choreographed by Kate Histon back in 2012.”

The 19-year-old ex-Dance Dynamics student trained under the tutelage of director, Kate Histon and ballet teacher Liesel Fitzgerald from 2010 to 2014.

Timeah studied ballet, contemporary and jazz, completing her RAD ballet exams and performing in competitions as a member of the Dance Dynamics Representatives Group.

"My time at Dance Dynamics was an integral part of my training,” Timeah said. "It laid the foundations of my technique and artistry and set me up for the rest of my career.”

In 2014 Timeah moved to Brisbane to attend a full-time course at Queensland National Ballet.

In the following year she attended the Royal Danish Ballet Summer School, training at Annette Roselli's Dance Academy upon her return to Australia. She followed this with three years of full-time dance at Classical Ballet 121 in Sydney.

Timeah moved to Melbourne at the beginning of this year to join the pre-professional programme of the Victorian State Ballet under the direction of Michelle and Marin Sierra.

Since then she has been involved in productions of Sleeping Beauty, Swan Lake, Don Quixote, Beauty and the Beast, Le Corsaire and Cinderella.

Timeah has toured extensively with the Company saying her recent tour of Tasmania was absolute highlight.

She will perform in the Magic Toyshop with the Victorian State Ballet this Saturday August 31 and Sunday September 11st September at the Byron Community Centre.

byron bay byron bay community centre byron bay theatre dance dynamics northern rivers community victorian state ballet company
Lismore Northern Star

