Time to show off and enjoy our best shorts

STORYTELLERS: Filmmakers, organisers and jury at the Byron All Shorts at Flickerfest 2017.

STORYTELLERS: Filmmakers, organisers and jury at the Byron All Shorts at Flickerfest 2017.

THIS year's Byron All Shorts finalists have been named, and they include films from around the Northern Rivers, and with a wide diversity of subjects and themes:

Bent Not Broken: 9min. 2017 (The Channon). Dir/Prod: David Lowe, Eve Jeffery (Cloudcatcher Media). Helen Bender lost her father after a long, bruising fight with invasive gas companies. This is her warning to other Australians facing this threat.

9min. 2017 (The Channon). Dir/Prod: David Lowe, Eve Jeffery (Cloudcatcher Media). Helen Bender lost her father after a long, bruising fight with invasive gas companies. This is her warning to other Australians facing this threat. Bin & Tuk: 3min. 2017 (Main Arm). Wri/Dir: Sheldon Lieberman, Igor Coric. Prod: Stephanie Walsh (Bigfish). Spike & Dadda are leaving the planet.

3min. 2017 (Main Arm). Wri/Dir: Sheldon Lieberman, Igor Coric. Prod: Stephanie Walsh (Bigfish). Spike & Dadda are leaving the planet. Distortia: 7min. 2017 (Byron Bay). Wri/Dir: Luca Fox. Prod: Natalie Grube. An aging boxer prepares for his toughest fight yet, little does he know he stands to lose more than just his mind.

A still from the short film Distortia (2017) by Byron Bay director Luca Fox.

Drummer Girl: 6min. 2017 (Bangalow). Dir: Sophie Hexter. Prod: Poppy Walker (H.W. Collective), Her life changed in the blink of an eye. Music set her free.

6min. 2017 (Bangalow). Dir: Sophie Hexter. Prod: Poppy Walker (H.W. Collective), Her life changed in the blink of an eye. Music set her free. Fired : 4min. 2017 (Lismore). Wri/Dir/Prod: Jy Patterson. When the efficiency officer of an up and coming tech company decides to take actions into her own hands to combat sexual harassment in the work place, Dan didn't expect to be on the receiving end of it.

: 4min. 2017 (Lismore). Wri/Dir/Prod: Jy Patterson. When the efficiency officer of an up and coming tech company decides to take actions into her own hands to combat sexual harassment in the work place, Dan didn't expect to be on the receiving end of it. Good Fortune Island: 17min. 2017 (Mullumbimby). Wri/Prod: Gemma Hasset | Dir: Jade Hassett | Actor/Prod: Saya Minami. After the Fukushima disaster, young Hiro Takaishi is sent to live with his Aunt Saeko in Australia for year, whilst his mother back in Japan battles leukemia. He is forced to come to terms with reality when his mother passes away. Frightened and unsure, Hiro must gain a new understanding of his life in Australia.

17min. 2017 (Mullumbimby). Wri/Prod: Gemma Hasset | Dir: Jade Hassett | Actor/Prod: Saya Minami. After the Fukushima disaster, young Hiro Takaishi is sent to live with his Aunt Saeko in Australia for year, whilst his mother back in Japan battles leukemia. He is forced to come to terms with reality when his mother passes away. Frightened and unsure, Hiro must gain a new understanding of his life in Australia. Happy Endings: 10min. 2017 (Lismore). Wri/Dir/Prod: Rachel Scollay. Happy Endings chronicles the frolicking adventures of burlesque exchange student Dee Dee Chenille who's on a quest to unravel the very fabric of Australian society. Part socialite, part investigative journalist, Dee Dee becomes an ambassador for marriage equality, leading to her highest profile interview yet and an explosive celebration of happy endings.

10min. 2017 (Lismore). Wri/Dir/Prod: Rachel Scollay. Happy Endings chronicles the frolicking adventures of burlesque exchange student Dee Dee Chenille who's on a quest to unravel the very fabric of Australian society. Part socialite, part investigative journalist, Dee Dee becomes an ambassador for marriage equality, leading to her highest profile interview yet and an explosive celebration of happy endings. Jack & Jill: 8min. 2017 (Nimbin). Wri/Dir/Prod: Heather O'Donnell. An itchy love triangle set on the back of gardening. This is the story about a scarecrow and two men who long for love and will do just about anything to get it.

A still from the 2017 short film Jack & Jill by Nimbin filmmaker Heather O'Donnell.

Keeping Custom: 12min. 2017 (Lennox Head). Wri/Dir/Prod: Annie Benzie. After eight years of marriage, Roger and Gwen decide to participate in a traditional wedding ceremony in Gwen's mother's village, on Normanby Island, PNG. It's not just about them as a couple, it's about the coming together of two clans. The ceremony hasn't been performed in the village for many years.

A still from the 2017 short film Keeping Custom by Lennox Head filmmaker Annie Benzie.

Lore Of The Sea : 4min. 2017 (Byron Bay). Wri/Dir/Prod: Keita Ikawa. How to keep surfing while pursuing your dream. A short film presenting Mademoiselle of the Sea Laure Mayer creator and designer of Lore of the Sea in her second home Byron Bay Australia.

: 4min. 2017 (Byron Bay). Wri/Dir/Prod: Keita Ikawa. How to keep surfing while pursuing your dream. A short film presenting Mademoiselle of the Sea Laure Mayer creator and designer of Lore of the Sea in her second home Byron Bay Australia. Making Waves: 6min. 2017 (Lismore). Wri/Dir/Prod: Karenza Ebejer. Proffesional dancer Max McAuley has Down syndrome. He is showcased in this workby the watery world of his dreams. He performs with his mentor Michael Hennessey and with his girlfriend.

6min. 2017 (Lismore). Wri/Dir/Prod: Karenza Ebejer. Proffesional dancer Max McAuley has Down syndrome. He is showcased in this workby the watery world of his dreams. He performs with his mentor Michael Hennessey and with his girlfriend. Meeting Mick: 7min. 2017 (Suffolk Park). Wri/Dir/Prod: Susie Forster. Tim Winton-Brown met Mick on the dance floor. Tim was still recovering from the accident that left him with incomplete quadriplegia. Mick's s creativity was infectious and started Tim on his own artistic journey.

7min. 2017 (Suffolk Park). Wri/Dir/Prod: Susie Forster. Tim Winton-Brown met Mick on the dance floor. Tim was still recovering from the accident that left him with incomplete quadriplegia. Mick's s creativity was infectious and started Tim on his own artistic journey. Monkey Monkey Shake Shake 3: 9min. 2016 (Main Arm / Byron Bay). Wri: Sheldon Lieberman, Sem Han / Dir: James Henry. Prod: Stephanie Walsh (Bigfish). From the depths of near breaking up, to the heights of Splendour In The Grass, follow the next chapter of MMSS as they navigate the challenges of performing stupid songs in ridiculous costumes.

9min. 2016 (Main Arm / Byron Bay). Wri: Sheldon Lieberman, Sem Han / Dir: James Henry. Prod: Stephanie Walsh (Bigfish). From the depths of near breaking up, to the heights of Splendour In The Grass, follow the next chapter of MMSS as they navigate the challenges of performing stupid songs in ridiculous costumes. Surfers Country: 6min. 2017 (Byron / Tweed): Wri/Dir/Prod: Keita Ikawa. Dir: Jun Kurahashi. Jun Kurahashi is a Japanese surfboard shaper who sticks to hand shaping. This film is about his board making using local materials.

6min. 2017 (Byron / Tweed): Wri/Dir/Prod: Keita Ikawa. Dir: Jun Kurahashi. Jun Kurahashi is a Japanese surfboard shaper who sticks to hand shaping. This film is about his board making using local materials. The French Backpacker: 7min. 2017 (Myocum / Brunswick Heads). Wri/Dir/Prod: Duncan James. A French backpacker explores a lonely section of Australian coastline.

A still from the 2017 short film The French Backpacker by Byron Shire filmmaker Duncan James.

William Finnegan - Barbarian Days: 5min. 2017 (Byron Bay). Wri/Dir/Prod: Darius Devas (Being Films). A short portrait on William Finnegan, narrated with excerpts from his Pulitzer prize winning memoir Barbarian Days. Featuring Rusty Miller.

A still from the 2017 short film William Finnegan - Barbarian Days by Byron Bay filmmaker Darius Devas (Being Films).

Women Like Us - Over The Hill: 2min. 2017 (Mullumbimby). Wri: Mandy Nolan. Dir/Prod: Marcus Omullane. In a climate of high profile sexual harassment law suits, Women Like Us shows what it's like to be sexually harassed by people in the driver's seat.

Program

Friday 26th January

7pm - Opening Night Party

8pm - Best Of Australian Shorts

Saturday 27th January

4pm - Byron All Shorts

8pm - Best Of International Shorts

Sunday 28th January

8pm - Short Laughs Comedy

At Mullum Civic Hall, 55 Dalley St, Mullumbimby. For details visit http://iq.org.au/