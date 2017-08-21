Time to op shop till you drop

A taste of some of the fine dresses to be found in op shops

LOOKING for more of a bargain than usual?

Then keep the week of August 27 - September 2 marked in your diary as it is National Op Shop Week and Vinnies shos are offering bargains on quality clothing and household items.

"Vinnies shops throughout the North Coast are gearing up for a big week, and getting ready to display their wares as never before,” St Vincent de Paul Society's North Coast President Yvonne Wynen said.

"Over the years I've found some really great clothing and kitchen items, and I'm looking forward to checking out a number of our shops during National Op Shop Week and beyond.

"Like many of my friends, I really enjoy visiting op shops to see what bargains I might find, and I seldom leave empty-handed. They're places that bring together a cross-section of our society, both the less well-off, for whom we need to keep prices affordable, as well as people chasing stylish goods at bargain prices.”

She said Vinnies estimates that around 80% of its shop customers come for the bargains, with the remaining 20% being people in need.

"Vinnies shops serve both these markets, with the added benefit that all the money raised in our shops going directly to support the Society's important work in local communities. This includes practical help for people doing it tough for various reasons, and funding emergency work at times of unexpected crisis.

"In addition, Vinnies shops are the ultimate in recycling, giving a second life to clothing and other items that might otherwise go to waste.”

Ms Wynen said that with new stock arriving every day, shoppers never know what bargains or unusual items might come in.

"I'm sure National Op Shop Week will be full of nice surprises, and I encourage locals to check out their local Vinnies shops to see what treats may lie in store.”

There are 27 Vinnies shops between Tweed Heads and Laurieton. Two of them, in Tweed Heads and Lismore, are currently closed for renovations and will re-open in the coming weeks.