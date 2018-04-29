Time to have your say on pesticide use

YOU have the chance to have your say on pesticide use in your region.

Byron Shire Council asks residents to give their input on the new Integrated Pest Management Policy, which includes the use of pesticides on council-managed land.

The draft Integrated Pest Management Policy was now on public exhibition and open for submissions until June 7.

In addition, a world cafe-style public workshop was being held at the Mullumbimby Civic Hall on Thursday May 3 from 5pm to 8pm and the council encouraged anyone who was interested to attend. Bookings were essential as space was limited (and for catering purposes).

"The goal of council's new policy is to help us achieve only minimal, responsible use of pesticides and only where absolutely possible, with zero use in pubic, and high use spaces on Council land. It is a balancing act and we'd love your input,” Byron Shire Mayor, Simon Richardson said.

"In some situations, we have been successful at ceasing pesticide use through the adoption of manual weed removal, steam cleaning of kerbs, steam weeding and other techniques - so that has been a great win.

"But our experience has shown there may be times council may need to use pesticides to ensure we are meeting our statutory obligations for things like road safety and pest management which are requirements by law,” Mayor Richardson said.

"The question of pesticide use is a complex one, and we know within the shire we have many with expertise and informed views on both side of the question. Please, get involved and have a say about council's use of pesticides and what criteria council could consider for mapping pesticide use exclusion and minimisation zones across the shire,” he said

The draft Integrated Pest Management Policy was available on the council's website or by going online.

A Directions Document reports on the current success and impediments to implementing Council Resolution 13-621, which addresses pesticide use in Byron Shire. This document has informed and underpinned the draft Integrated Pest Management Policy.

Register if you wish to attend the public workshop.