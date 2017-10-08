Time to get those films in for Nimbin Youth Festival

THE senior section (19-24 years) of the Nimbin Youth Film Festival will be able to run again this year thanks to sponsorship from Rainbow Power Company and SAE Byron.

The competition was extended last year to include this section, with TAFE North Coast funding the prizes.

Unfortunately this funding was unavailable this time around, and it was looking as though the section would be cancelled.

With Rainbow Power Company on board for 2017, the 19-24 year old category will have a $300 1st prize, $200 2nd Prize & $100 3rd Prize.

The Senior Section will also have two fabulous prizes to be won from SAE Creative Media Institute:

2 x tickets to SAE Institutes Summer Series Film Workshop (multi-day workshop) in January 2018 (exact dates TBC).

The 0-18 year old section will also have a $300 1st Prize sponsored by the Nimbin School of Arts.

Social Futures Lismore are sponsoring the 2nd Prize of $200 for this section, and Nimbin Hills Real Estate are providing a $100 3rd Prize.

There are also two huge themed prizes in this year's competition.

The Nimbin Community Drug Action Team (auspiced by NNIC) is providing a massive $500 prize for the Party Safe Award.

This prize will be awarded to the film that has the best message around partying SAFE with alcohol and minimising harm from alcohol.

This is part of the Senior Section, 19-24 years only. Films are to be a maximum of 3 mins.

And this year, the Sustainability Prize is a huge $400, thanks to sponsorship from Nimbin Neighbourhood & Information Centre and the Nimbin Environment Centre.

This prize will be awarded to the film with the best message around sustainability and caring for the earth. This category is open to all ages and films need to be a maximum of 10 minutes in length.

The competition will have many more prizes to be won thanks to sponsors including Lismore City Council, Nimbin Emporium, The Green Bank, Nimbin Apothecary, Armonica, Pot of Gold, and Nimbin Pizza & Trattoria.

There is still time to get on board with the festival and contribute a prize. If you would like to offer a donation or sponsorship at nimbinfilm@gmail.com.

For all entry information please visit www.nimbinyouthfilmfestival.com and download an entry form. You can view past films on Youtube and find us on Facebook for all updates. Entries close November 17, 2017 at 4pm and the Screening will take place on 2nd December 2017.