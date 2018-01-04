Time to experience the endless wave

The newest business in Woodburn is ready to take people on a skiing and wake-boarding experience on the Richmond River.

MARC Barlow and Suz Cartwright of Odyssey Wake, Surf, Ski want people to experience the endless wave.

Their new business is ready to teach people water-skiing, wake-boarding and even surfing along the Richmond River.

"While we teach people all these things, it's not a school as much as it is an experience," Mr Barlow said.

"It's for beginners and for experienced people who may be on holidays in the area and didn't bring their equipment.

"We have the boards and skis and even tubes for kids who just want to ride behind the boat."

With 30 years experience water-skiing, wake-boarding and barefooting and his coaching accreditation with the Australian Water Ski and Wake Board Federation, Mr Barlow saw the need for this type of activity for young groups and families.

"I love working on the water and getting people involved," he said.

Training on the boom by the side of the boat. RickyLuv

"We have a training boom on the side of the boat, so beginners can gradually get used to water-skiing before going out on a line."

Mr Barlow said his daughter had learned to barefoot ski on the boom, before she had gone out on the line.

After 18 months of setting up the business and ensuring all the boxes had been ticked with paperwork, Odyssey is now open for business.

Based at Woodburn, you can book time with Odyssey by visiting their website www.odysseywake.com.au or calling 0401 565 740.

Fees start from $140 per hour.