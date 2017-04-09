Time to 'beef' it up for the fitness challenge

Lauren Brien from Ultimate Strength and Conditioning pushing a sled in preparation for the Beef Week Fitness Challenge last year.

CALLING all warriors for this year's Beef Week Fitness Challenge for the second year in a row.

After the success of the first-ever Fitness Challenge in 2016, this year's event is set to be even bigger and better.

Preparations are well underway for the event, which is set to be a fun obstacle course held on Sunday, 28 May during the Family Fun Day at the Gateway Lifestyle in Casino, starting from 9am.

Event Coordinator and owner of Training for Warriors in Casino Rod McKey is calling everyone to team up with a friend and enter the fun Beef Week themed obstacle course.

"Teams of two will compete in different Beef Week themed challenges, including a farmers walk, a truck tyre flip, a stone carry, a wall climb and jumping through water pits plus much more as part of the crazy obstacle course," he said.

"There will also be a designated area for kids as our aim is to help get children interested in fitness in a playful way and have a good time while their parents and bigger kids are participating in the main event."

With lots of fun activities such as markets, amusement and pony rides, reptile shows and much more at the Richmond Valley Council Family Fun Day , it is set to be a sure fire hit with the kids.

"We are expecting hundreds to again flock to spur on the participants of the Fitness Challenge and then head over for some fantastic food and some fun at the Family Fun Day," Mr McKey said.

"We're inviting sport fanatics, amateurs, schools, businesses and people who just want to have a bit of fun to enter the competition.

"We'll be having give-aways for all participants and trophies in four different categories for winners to take away."

Kristen Lovett, CEO of Kristen Lovett Accounting Services is delighted to come on board as an event sponsor of this year's Fitness Challenge.

The KLAS philosophy is passion, innovation and change and Kristen believes this aligns perfectly with what event organisers of the Fitness Challenge are trying to achieve within the community.

"The Fitness Challenge creates a captivating and inspiring atmosphere throughout the whole course for onlookers to be a part of. It's exciting to see people of all ages and abilities having a go and smashing the goals they set for themselves throughout the course," she said.

Sign up details

Are you up for the challenge? Sign up for the Beef Week obstacle course today.

Visit www.casinobeefweek.com.au to download your entry form and follow Beef Week on Facebook.

EVENT DATE / TIME: Sunday, 28 May 2017 from 9am at the Gateway Lifestyle, Casino NSW

PHOTO CAPTION: Participants giving the Beef Week Fitness Challenge a crack at last year's event.

ENQUIRIES: Rod McKey, Event Coordinator, M: 0431 342 644 | Stuart George, Beef Week President, M: 0428 621 477