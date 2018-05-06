'Time to act' on the plight of koalas

A community forum will be held in Lismore next week to "raise awareness about the plight of NSW's koalas”.

A community forum will be held in Lismore next week to "raise awareness about the plight of NSW's koalas”.

It has been organised by Greens MP Dawn Walker, and will be held at the Lismore Workers Club from 5.30pm on Tuesday.

"In the past 20 years, wild koala populations have halved on the North Coast and are plummeting across the rest of NSW," she said.

"From reckless forest logging, highway expansion and land clearing, our koalas are suffering across the state."

Ms Walker said wild koalas were "hurtling towards extinction".

"It's time to act and that's why we are organising this forum to raise awareness in the community and promote solutions to ensure that wild koalas in NSW don't go the way of the Tasmanian tiger," she said.

The former chief executive of the NSW Environmental Defenders Office, Sue Higginson, will also speak at the forum.

It will include a short film produced by Ms Walker with other speakers to include koala expert Dr Steve Phillips and Ros Irwin from Lismore Friends of the Koala.