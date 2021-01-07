Time on the side of couple buying into watchmaking tradition

PERFECT TIMING: Matt and Lisa Rankin are the new owners of Lismore Timezone Watchmakers, where generations of Northern Rivers residents have bought clocks and watches and brought in beloved timepieces for repair. Photo: Alison Paterson

PERFECT TIMING: Matt and Lisa Rankin are the new owners of Lismore Timezone Watchmakers, where generations of Northern Rivers residents have bought clocks and watches and brought in beloved timepieces for repair. Photo: Alison Paterson

You know there's something special about a business when a former apprentice comes back to town to buy the store.

As of January 1, 2021, Matt Rankin, 33, and his wife Lisa Rankin, 33, are the new owners of Lismore Timezone Watchmakers, and the fourth couple to run the business since it was founded more than 60 years ago.

Mr Rankin, said they were thrilled to be continuing the tradition of offering quality clock and watch repairs on site in Lismore at the shop on the corner of Keen and Magellan Streets.

He said with his watchmaking qualifications and his wife's business and retails background they possess complimentary skills to grow the business.

BACK IN TIME: Matt and Lisa Rankin are the new owners of Lismore Timezone Watchmakers where Matt did his apprenticeship. Mr Rankin said they offer in-house watch and clock repairs and love people bringing in beloved timepieces to be restored. Photo: Alison Paterson

"On Monday we officially opened the doors as the proud new owners of Lismore Timezone Watchmakers," Mr Rankin said.

"The previous owners also a husband and wife team Graeme and Ann Hoskins and I did my apprenticeship with Graeme between 2006 and 2010.

"We are carrying on a tradition as Graeme and Ann bought the business from Brian Roberts whom Graeme did his watchmaking apprenticeship with."

Mr Rankin said when the couple had an opportunity to return to Lismore and join the business, they were delighted.

AWARDS: Some of the awards Matt Rankin won as an apprentice when he was undergoing his training at Lismore Timezone Watchmakers. Now with his wife Lisa, the are the proud owners of the renowned business in the heart of town. Photo: Alison Paterson

"I rejoined Timezone last March and Lisa worked here too because we knew we would be buying the business when Graeme and Ann retired," Mr Rankin said.

"Well Graeme has semi-retired," Ms Rankin added.

"Once a watchmaker always a watchmaker, he will still be here and provide his expertise."

Ms Rankin said it's special when people bring in their beloved clocks and watches for repair.

"We love listening to the stories behind the pieces," she said.

"It's reassuring for our clients that Matt can do the repairs in-house and their beloved timepiece does not have to be sent away."

Lismore Timezone Watchmakers, 161 Keen St, Lismore, 6621 3944.