Time on market due to more than property price

Alison Paterson
| 11th Aug 2017 3:00 PM
FAST TO SELL: Some parts of the 2480 post code see properties selling twice as quickly as others.
FAST TO SELL: Some parts of the 2480 post code see properties selling twice as quickly as others.

WHEN it comes to selling your home, keeping it tidy for seemingly endless open for inspection times seems like one of the toughest parts of the sale.

However, new data from Core Logic released on Wednesday, shows some areas in the 2480 post code are selling much more quickly than others.

The report revealed the fasted selling properties are houses in Girards Hill, which are spending an average of 29 days on the market, while the slowest are houses in Nimbin which take around 122 days to sell.

In the charming country village of Clunes and Lismore suburb, houses are being snapped up in an average of 34 days, while in East Lismore houses spend 58 days on the market.

While price can be a sticking point on a property being snapped up or lying sluggish on the market, it appears in some areas money is no object.

For example while houses in Clunes and Lismore sell equally quickly, the median selling price of the former is $631,000, a whopping $326,000 more than the latter.

The difference is the cost equivalent of another home in East Lismore.

While Nimbin homes are taking the longest to sell, they are well priced with a median of $338,800.

Nimbin Hills Real Estate agent, John Wilcox, said sales in Nimbin are very robust and houses are selling more quickly now than ever before.

"Nimbin is a seeing a boom as sales for the last 12 months have doubled from where they two years ago,” he said.

"It is definitely a sellers market now and every month the length of time it takes to sell a property gets shorter.”

Mr Wilcox said the demographic looking to buy in the area is very mixed.

"We get a lot of inquires from investors, first-home buyers with government incentives and a quite a few buyers are coming in from the coast,” he said.

"Because of the higher prices east of Lismore, buyers are now looking north for affordable properties.”

Wal Murry & Co First National Lismore agent Gerald Pollard said he was seeing properties move quickly at the moment.

"Across all price ranges if a property is realistically prices, then they are selling within a very short time,” he said.

"A lot of real estate is turning over within two or weeks.”

And of course, once you have sold your property, you then have the joy of moving.

Area / Property Type / Average days on market

Girards Hill, H, 29

Clunes, H, Lismore, H, 34

Rosebank, H, 38

Goonellabah, U, Lismore Heights H, South Lismore, H, 56

East Lismore, H, 58

Goonellabah, H, 59

Lismore Heights, U, 62

Richmond Hill, H, 76

Lismore, U, 92

Nimbin, H, 122

